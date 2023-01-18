– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil special. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go right to the ring.

Axiom and Apollo Crews vs. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes

The music hits and out first are Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams for tonight’s opening bout. Axiom is out first for his team. Axiom hits the ring and has some words with his opponents. Out next comes Apollo Crews as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Crews is all smiles as he hits the ring and poses in the corner while Hayes and Williams look on from the corner.

Axiom and Trick go at it to start. Axiom works on the arm but Trick winds Axiom’s arm up to turn it around. Axiom with a dropkick. Trick locks up and goes into the ropes but the referee warns him. Axiom dodges a big right but Trick then drops him with a shoulder.

Trick over-powers Axiom again, then catches him in mid-air with a big right hand. Axiom goes down. Trick takes Axiom to the corner and works him over as Hayes tags in to “Melo!” chants. They double team Axiom but he fights them off and nails a double takedown for a pop. Axiom with a big arm drag to Hayes, then a dropkick. Crews tags in and decks Hayes. They run the ropes and Crews nails a dropkick.

Crews dropkicks Trick as he runs in. Crews with a double hip toss to both opponents. Trick dodges a move and Hayes takes Crews down. Hayes with a pump kick to flatten Crews, then a hurricanrana to take him back down by the arm. Crews kicks out at 2. Fans chant for Hayes again. Axiom tags in and Hayes is double teamed. Crews with a big knee to send Hayes into a German suplex by Axiom.

Hayes regroups with Trick at ringside, but Crews presses Axiom out of the ring, onto Trick and Hayes at ringside. Fans pop as Crews poses in the ring while Axiom poses on the apron and we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Axiom rolls Hayes for 2. They run the ropes and collide with both going down. The referee checks on both competitors. They tangle again an in comes Crews, who stops Trick as he also runs in. Axiom and Crews hit stereo German suplexes. They then block stereo attempts by Hayes and Trick. Trick and Hayes turn it around and Hayes nails a springboard clothesline to Axiom for a 2 count.

Trick tags back in to take over on Axiom, stomping him. Trick beats Axiom down in the corner and stomps away now. Hayes tags in and works Axiom over now, grounding him. More back and forth now. Crews tags in and knocks Trick off the apron, then goes to work on Hayes. Crews drops Hayes and kips-up for a pop. Crews goes on and splashes Hayes in the corner, then nails a dropkick.

Crews presses Hayes to the mat, then nails the standing moonsault for a close 2 count as Trick breaks it up. Axiom decks Tick and sends him tot he floor, then hits the dropkick from the apron. Hayes comes off the top but Crews blocks it, and spikes him into the mat and holds him there for the pin to win.

Winners: Apollo Crews and Axiom

– After the match, Crews and Axiom celebrate as the music hits.

– We see Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo walking on a bridge. Stacks asks why they’re there, and Tony says for business. Tony says this bridge represents beginnings and in some cases, the end. He tosses a chain and pendant into the river. Tony says Stacks did a lot of growing up this year, he proved to be a solid earner, and he took a bullet for Tony over and over, without thinking twice. Tony says the Dijak situation didn’t end how he wanted it. Stacks apologizes and says he’s sorry about that, Tony knows he would do anything for him. Stacks says if this is it, he’s going to be loyal to the very end. Stacks turns and faces the water. Tony goes behind him but hesitates, then tells Stacks his days of being a soldier are over… it’s time to become the Underboss. Stacks can’t believe it. Tony presents Stacks with a shirt that has The Family’s crest on it. He says Stacks now gets to wear the crest, perhaps as a tattoo. Stacks is shocked and grateful. Stacks and Tony embrace, and Tony kisses Stacks on the cheek. Tony is proud of Stacks. They walk off together.

– We see how Toxic Attraction won last week’s Battle Royal main event. They are seen walking backstage now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is with Tiffany Stratton backstage. McKenzie asks about last week’s return and Stratton cuts her off, saying she didn’t ask for this interview, McKenzie did, so get to it. McKenzie shows us footage from last night, showing Tiffany trying to get into a door that has her name on it. Indi Hartwell opens the door and she isn’t happy with how Stratton called them all pigs last week. Indi places a “Women’s Locker Room” sign on the door, removing Tiffany’s sign, and tells her to go get dressed somewhere else. Tiffany tells McKenzie that the footage is disturbing and alarming. She knocks how Indi was dressed, and says Indi and the others can fit their wardrobes in a trash bag. Stratton says she will just have to show them that there’s only one Superstar in the division and that’s her. Toodles, she walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

They “told ya so!” when it comes to winning last week’s Battle Royal to become the new #1 contenders to NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. They go on about how they fooled everyone, making them think they were trying to eliminate each other. There is no animosity or jealousy, no elephant in the room, just Toxic Attraction doing what they need to do, and the Toxic Attraction revenge tour is moving forward, straight into Vengeance Day. They promise Perez will regret the day she became champion.

The music hits and out comes Lyra Valkyria to interrupt. She’s tired of hearing them. Valkyria says she would’ve won the Battle Royal if it weren’t for Cora Jade, but that’s OK because she will get her chance. Lyra doesn’t see a champion in Dolin or Jayne. Lyra enters the ring and the back & forth continues until a fight breaks out. The music interrupts and out comes Perez to make the save, forcing Toxic Attraction to retreat. Perez and Valkyria look on.

– We go to The Diamond Mine Dojo now. Brutus Creed and Julius Creed are arguing over who gets to face Jinder Mahal, and Brutus wants his shot. Julius says he’s not done with Jinder. Ivy Nile interrupts and says here we go again. She wants to know what happened to the disciplined Creed Brothers. She says they were once champions but now they’re falling apart by going for nothing but revenge. She knew Jinder was going to beat Julius. Ivy tells them to grow a set and get back to being The Creed Brothers instead of focusing on petty rivalries.

Alba Fyre vs. Sol Ruca

We go back to the ring and out comes Alba Fyre with her baseball bat. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a new vignette from Stevie Turner. She gives her thoughts on highlights from last week’s Battle Royal. She says stay tuned for her arrival and updates on her life. We go back to the ring and out comes Sol Ruca as Fyre looks on.

The bell rings and they lock up, going back and forth. They tangle some more and Ruca hits a crossbody for a two count. Ruca with a back-slide for 2. Fyre is a bit fired up now as she faces off with Ruca and they shake hands. They go at it again and Ruca kicks Fyre away.

Ruca counters again and drops Fyre face-first into the mat. Fyre kicks out just in time. Fyre gets a bit aggressive to turn it around, then slams Ruca into the mat. Fyre with a kick and a knee strike while Ruca is on her knees. Fyre with another big strike. Fyre goes to the corner but Ruca scoops her for a slam. Fyre slides out and nails a superkick. Fyre unloads on Ruca in the corner now.

We see Isla Dawn watching the match from the platform above the crowd. Fyre is distracted but she turns back around to approach Ruca in the corner. Ruca nails the Sol Crusher from the corner for the pin to win.

Winner: Sol Ruca

– After the match, Ruca stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Ruca stands tall as a frustrated Fyre recovers. Dawn taunts Fyre from up above the crowd now.

– Still to come, Vic talks to Grayson Waller and Bron Breakker. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette from Dijak. He says last week Tony D’Angelo and his goon learned the hard way about hard justice, and next on his docket is NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. Dijak didn’t come back to NXT to make friends, he came to collect punitive damages. He says Lee is a wanna-be and Lee will fill his bag with something he’s never had – championship gold. Dijak would offer a plea bargain where Lee just hands the title over but he’s probably too stupid to take it. Dijak says Lee has no chance to walk out of Vengeance Day with the title as hard justice awaits. He says this won’t be Vengeance Day for Lee, it will be judgment day.

– We go backstage to a pre-recorded interview with Vic Joseph and Grayson Waller, to discuss last week’s controversial match with NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Waller says last week was supposed to be the night he saved NXT from Breakker. Waller goes on about how Bron couldn’t beat him. The only reason he’s not champion is because of something out of his control. We see highlights from the match while the interview goes on. Waller knocks the NXT ring crew for what happened with the ropes breaking. He says since they didn’t do their jobs, he’s not champion. Waller gives Bron some credit for kicking out of his knee. He says he had Bron half dead in the ring, and he’s as much of a champion as Bron is. Waller pulls out a replica title and places it over his shoulder, and comments on how good it looks on him. Vic brings up the Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day. Waller says most people wouldn’t want to be stuck in a cage with Breakker, but he’s not most people. Waller goes on and says he will give NXT a decisive winner and he will take the title from Breakker at the most important NXT event in history.

– Gallus is shown walking backstage and they’re confident about tonight’s match. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs are shown walking with Fallon Henley, and they are also fired up for the match. Back to commercial.

