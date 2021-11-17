– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis

We go right to the ring and out first comes Tony D’Angelo to a pop. Dexter Lumis is out next as the announcers talk about Tony’s interaction with Indi Hartwell last week.

Lumis comes out and we see his painting that shows D’Angelo sleeping with the fishes. Lumis slithers into the ring as D’Angelo looks on. The bell rings and Tony goes to the floor but Lumis stalks him back in. Tony stomps Lumis as he enters the ring. Tony ducks two clotheslines and dodges the Thesz Press, then talks some trash Lumis rocks him and hits the Thesz Press, mounting him with strikes. Fans do dueling chants as Lumis keeps control, taking D’Angelo from corner to corner.

Lumis keeps control until Tony fights out of a hold. Lumis turns it back around out of the corner but Tony drops him over the top rope to break free. Tony brings the Lumis easel into the ring but the referee tosses it. Tony with strikes and a thumb to the eye as fans boo him. Tony takes advantage of the cheap shot and drops Lumis in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

– After the match, D’Angelo stands tall as the music hits. He exits the ring and looks on from ringside as Lumis recovers and stares him down. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams suddenly rush the ring and attack Lumis from behind. They double team Lumis and then bring a steel chair into the ring. Trick holds the chair over Lumis’ hand while Hayes stomps it from the top rope as fans chant for Johnny Gargano. Gargano finally rushes the ring to make the save as Hayes and Williams retreat, stopping to rip up Lumis’ painting at ringside. We go to commercial as fans boo them.

Back from the break and we see what just happened to Lumis. Gargano takes the mic and says Hayes has made this personal. At first he just wanted to beat Hayes for the NXT North American Title, but he’s messed with the wrong guy’s son-in-law, and now Gargano wants to beat his teeth down his throat. Gargano calls Hayes to the ring for a fight but the music interrupts and out comes Pete Dunne. Dunne tells Gargano to stop trying to worm his way into a title shot as he beat Hayes last week. Gargano says Dunne got the win with his help. Dunne says he doesn’t need Gargano’s help. The music interrupts and out comes Hayes and Trick but they’re on the platform above the crowd. Trick cuts a promo and Dunne, who is now in the ring, asks who he is. Gargano says this is the guy who carries Carmelo’s bags. Hayes dismisses that and says he and Trick are making Dunne and Gargano relevant. Hayes talks himself up but Dunne tells him to shut up, and talks about how they’re the same age but Dunne is better. Hayes proposes a Triple Threat so he and Dunne can run it back and Gargano can get his title shot. Hayes stops Trick from interrupting him and says they can do the match next week because he doesn’t miss when he shoots. Gargano response and says you won’t want to miss the Triple Threat next week. Gargano drops the mic and stares Dunne down as Trick and Hayes look on from the platform.

– Still to come, Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson will have a Poker Showdown in the ring.

– We see The Diamond Mine warming up backstage as Malcolm Bivens hypes them up ahead of tonight’s six-man match. Joe Gacy interrupts and says he enjoys seeing a group of people unite under a common bond like The Diamond Mine is. Bivens says if Gacy wants to join them, they have a tryout in a few weeks but it’ll cost him almost $900. Bivens hands his card to Gacy and tells him if he wants a shot, just holler at him. Gacy says that’s what he wants to hear. He thanks Bivens for the generosity. The Diamond Mine walks off as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a backstage promo from LA Knight. He talks about how he feels like the uncrowned NXT Champion and goes on with some threatening words for Grayson Waller, who he plans to beat the brakes off of.

The Diamond Mine vs. Jacket Time and Odyssey Jones

We go back to the ring and The Diamond Mine is out – The Creed Brothers, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong with Ivy Nile, Hachiman and Malcolm Bivens. Out next comes Odyssey Jones and Jacket Time’s Ikemen Jiro and Kushida.

The bell rings and Jiro starts off with Strong as fans do dueling chants. Strong sends Jiro to the mat and then chops Jones but it does nothing but anger the big man. Jiro tags Jones in and Strong tags in Julius. Julius goes for Jones’ leg and gets him down on the mat, then jumps on his back. Jones powers up and slams Julius. Kushida tags in and comes off the top with a right hand as Jones holds Julius. Jones tags back in and does the same as Kushida holds Julius.

Jiro tags in and comes off the top but Julius grabs his arm in mid-air and launches him into their corner. Brutus tags in now, scooping Jiro for a slam but he slides out. Jiro with right hands to Brutus now. Brutus blocks an Irish whip and sends him into the turnbuckles. Brutus with a big slam to the mat. Brutus stalks Jiro on the mat now. Brutus keeps control and tags Strong back in. Strong scoops Jiro but he slides out and tags in Kushida. Kushida drops Strong twice and hits an inverted Atomic Drop, a big arm drag and a dropkick. Brutus runs in but Kushida drops him, then Julius. Kushida with a big springboard back elbow to Julius. Strong comes right back up and levels Kushida as fans boo. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break with Strong stomping away on Kushida.

Back from the break and Jiro is going at it with Julius. Jiro trips Julius face-first and kicks him in the back. Jiro knocks Strong off the apron but Julius slams Jiro and mounts him with big right hands. Brutus tags back in and mounts Jiro with big strikes. Jones and Kushida rally for Jiro now. Brutus with a big knee drop to Jiro, and another knee drop to the back.

Brutus sells a hurt knee but crawls to Strong for the tag. Jones tags in but Strong attacks before he can come in. Jones keeps fighting and dominates Strong with power moves. Jones sends Brutus to the floor and drops Julius in the corner. Strong with a big enziguri to stun Jones in the corner, then the Angle Slam for a close 2 count as Jiro and Kushida make the save.

Kushida and Jiro dropkick The Creed Brothers from the apron to the floor. Bivens distracts the referee from the apron but Strong is briefly triple teamed. Jones then powerslams Strong in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Odyssey Jones and Jacket Time

– After the match, the winners head to the entrance-way to celebrate as the music hits. The Creed Brothers join Strong in the middle of the ring as Bivens seethes over the loss. We go to replays.

– NXT Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans are backstage with replicas of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. They’re on the phone with Zack Gibson’s grandmother, telling her they won the NXT Tag Team Titles for her. They end the call as they tell her they have business to go handle. Gibson tells James Drake that this should guarantee him a large chunk of the inheritance. They walk off and we see a white board with a plan drawn up for what they’re calling NanaCon 2.0, which is apparently their scheme to get grandma’s inheritance.

Andre Chase vs. Xyon Quinn

We go back to the ring and out comes Andre Chase. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and MSK is traveling to finally meet their shaman. They go through security, get a flight upgrade and food vouchers, but finally land at their destination. This shaman is a master of tag teaming, according to Wes Lee. Nash Carter hushes him before he can say anything else about the shaman, and they rush off to meet the mystery man. We go back to the ring and out comes Xyon Quinn as Chase looks on from the ring.

The bell rings and they face off, sizing each other up. They lock up and Quinn goes behind. Chase twists the arm up but Quinn reverses it. Chase counters and takes Quinn down by his leg. Chase taunts Quinn some as fans boo. Chase kicks Quinn but it’s blocked. Quinn with a big Atomic Drop, then a clothesline in the middle of the ring. Quinn levels Chase with a Pounce but then misses a thrust in the corner, hitting the ring post. Chase comes back with a neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Chase mounts Quinn with right hands now. Chase takes Quinn back down and stomps several times while talking trash. Fans boo Chase as he stands tall. Chase then grounds Quinn in the middle of the ring with a headlock. Quinn powers up with Chase on his back, but Chase takes him back down and drives elbows to the shoulder. Quinn catches Chase on his shoulders but Chase elbows away.

Quinn takes the elbows and drives Chase into the mat. Quinn waits for Chase to get back up now. Quinn grabs him for the Jackhammer in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Xyon Quinn

– After the bell, the music hits as Quinn stands tall. Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde suddenly attack Quinn and beat him to the ringside area. Quinn fights back and drops them both but a returning Santos Escobar lays him out from behind at ringside. Quinn is triple teamed now as fans boo. Elektra Lopez approaches and grabs Quinn’s chin as Mendoza and Wilde hold him up. Lopez says no one tells her no, as Quinn did last week. Escobar then slams Quinn back onto the steel plating next to the bleachers. Lopez looks down at Quinn while he’s laid out. Legado del Fantasma walks off.

– Still to come, Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson will have a Poker Showdown in the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Raquel Gonzalez, asking about tonight’s main event. Gonzalez hasn’t had a good night’s sleep since the night before Halloween Havoc where she dropped the NXT Women’s Title, which was a part of her, but one shovel shot by Kai and now she has to watch Mandy Rose walk around with the title. She says she will take care of Rose later, but she goes on about how Kai has always been jealous of her success. She tells Kai to bring that shovel tonight because she will bury Kai with it.

– We go back to the ring and Alicia Taylor introduces the Poker Showdown between Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson. They are playing Texas Hold ‘Em and she goes over the rules. There’s a poker table in the middle of the ring. Duke and Grimes are on each side of the table, and there’s a female dealer. Alicia wishes them good luck but Duke laughs and says luck is for losers. He goes on about how this is his ring, his poker table, and his chips, and he will make Grimes his bitch tonight. Grimes says Duke is more nervous than Shaq at the free throw line. Grimes says Duke got played last week and fans chant “you got played!” now. The game begins and Grimes checks his cards, then bets $500. Duke checks his and raises it to $1,000. Grimes calls it and Taylor checks out The Flop, and the first action goes to Grimes. Duke ups the ante to $4,000. Grimes says that’s Duke’s problem, he’s trying to intimidate him but Grimes is afraid of no man. Grimes calls it and Alicia tells us the pot is now $10,000. Grimes taunts Duke some more and gets a “Duke-y!” chant going.

Duke asks Alicia to tell the crowd he needs silence. She asks them for silence so he can make a decision and they boo louder. The NXT announcers have whispering as if they were commentating a poker game. The pot is now $18,000 as NXT 2.0 breaks the 9pm hour with an actual in-ring poker game. Grimes taunts Duke for dropping the ball when he needs to be a star. Grimes talks some more trash and goes all in. Duke looks nervous as fans chant “To the moon!” now. This is going on for too long at this point. Grimes asks if Duke’s balls are raising or cantaloupes. Fans chant “Raisins!” now. Duke lashes out at Grimes for how he keeps trapping him, calling out his smile. Duke wonders if Grimes has the flush. Duke says Grimes isn’t going to get him again, not this time. Duke says he’s going to live to fight another day. He folds. Grimes wins the hand and says he didn’t even know you could fold. Hudson finally gets up and sees how Grimes bluffed him with the bad hand. Grimes laughs and goes for the chips but Duke attacks and beats him down, stomping away as fans boo. Duke beats on Grimes with right hands now, then lifts him up for a big powerbomb through the poker table. Fans chant “Holy shit!” as Duke stands over Grimes and the busted poker table.

Duke goes under the ring and brings a tool box out. He grabs a hammer, and then a pair of scissors. Duke brings the scissors into the ring and starts cutting Grimes’ facial hair off. Duke then grabs chunks of Grimes’ hair and starts hacking it up with the scissors. Referees rush the ring to stop Duke as the crowd continues booing him. Duke makes his exit to the entrance-way and seethes as Grimes comes to and sees what Duke has just done to him. Fans chant “you suck!” to end the segment.

– Kyle O’Reilly approaches Von Wagner in the locker room and says he saw Von on SmackDown as Adam Pearce’s bodyguard. O’Reilly says he’s not worried about that or their loss to Legado del Fantasma because tonight is Tuesday and that’s when they go to work. Wagner also says he’s not worried about it, so let’s get to business. They walk out together as we go to commercial.

Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly

We go back to the ring and Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs are already out. Out next comes Kyle O’Reilly, followed by Von Wagner. They head to the ring together and stand tall as their opponents look on.

Jensen starts off with O’Reilly and they lock up. Jensen easily shoves Kyle to the mat. Kyle kicks him from the mat and collides with a shoulder. Kyle with several kicks now. Jensen catches a kick and slams Kyle in the middle of the ring. Jensen drops an elbow but Kyle moves. Briggs tags in for the big double team on O’Reilly in the middle of the ring. They connect on another double team and pose together at ringside.

We see NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium watching backstage. Briggs locks up O’Reilly but Wagner tags in. Wagner and Briggs face off and then lock up. Wagner and Briggs collide with shoulders. Wagner yells at him to bring it. They shove each other and unload with right hands. Wagner runs the ropes and nails a big flying shoulder block. Wagner kicks Briggs in the corner and tags in O’Reilly for some double teaming with kicks and headbutts in the corner. Kyle goes to work on Briggs’ arm now. Briggs ends up dropping Kyle in the corner and leveling him with a big boot.

Jensen tags in and unloads on Kyle while he’s down. Jensen gets slapped by O’Reilly. Jensen with a big chop, clotheslines and more strikes to keep him in the corner. Jensen drops Kyle out of the corner, then drops an elbow for a 2 count. Fans chant for O’Reilly now but Jensen catches him in a bear hug in the middle of the ring. Briggs tags in and takes over with the bear hug to O’Reilly in the middle of the ring. Briggs rams O’Reilly back into the turnbuckles. Jensen tags right back in for another bear hug.

Kyle gets free with a bell clap. Wagner tags in and unloads on Jensen. Wagner with a big clothesline and a gutwrench powerslam. Wagner grabs Jensen for a Flapjack in the middle of the ring. Kyle dumps Briggs over the top rope to the floor, then nails a running knee form the apron to the floor. Wagner catches Jensen for a big slam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly

– After the match, Wagner and O’Reilly stand tall in the ring as the music hits. We see Imperium watching backstage again. Imperium says Wagner and O’Reilly are getting better but still not on their level, because no one is on their level. They joke that Wagner and O’Reilly have a better chance at getting security jobs than they do at taking the titles. Imperium says no one will beat them for the titles. Wagner and O’Reilly continue their in-ring celebration.

– Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta are standing outside of the trainer’s room as Dexter Lumis is tended to. They have a match coming up but Indi wants to go be with her husband at the hospital. Persia tells her to go be with her man because she’s got this. Indi enters the trainer’s room to be with Lumis as a confident Persia looks ahead. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for another episode of “Lashing Out” with Lash Legend and her studio audience. She brings up how Kay Lee Ray had the audacity to interrupt Toxic Attraction’s recent celebration. She’s interrupted by Grayson Waller walking in. Lash isn’t impressed until Waller says he has some tea to spill. He brings up how LA Knight said he hasn’t paid his dues to become a NXT Superstar. Waller insults the indies journey and how veterans have sacrificed to make it to WWE, when all he had to do was survive on a reality TV show and WWE came calling. Waller says the idea of achieving a boyhood dream is dead, it’s about how many likes and follows you can get now. Waller says people in the locker room keep asking whose game is it, but don’t be mad because the game has changed and it’s his now. Waller walks off and Lash says that’s all the time we have for tonight because the tea was spilled.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Gabby Stephens and Jenna Levy vs. Persia Pirotta

We go back to the ring and out comes Persia Pirotta. This was originally supposed to be a tag team match but Indi Hartwell went to be with Dexter Lumis. Persia’s opponents are already in the ring – enhancement talents Gabby Stephens and Jenna Levy.

The bell rings and Persia locks up with Gabby, then shoves her to the mat. Persia stands tall and looks out at Robert Stone, who is watching from ringside. Persia is attacked but she fights both of her opponents off, sending one to the floor and launching the other into the turnbuckles. Persia with a big clothesline and a big corner clothesline, and a splash into the opposite corner. Persia levels her opponent with a big boot.

Persia gets kicked away as one opponent makes a tag. The other opponent goes to the top but Persia rocks her. Persia gets them both on her shoulders and hits a big double Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring. Persia scoops one of her opponents for a big TKO in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Persia Pirotta

– After the match, Persia stands tall as the music hits. Stone applauds her from ringside.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Dakota Kai. She laughs about her friendship with Raquel Gonzalez. Kai says she’s been lost in her head since that night, and the only way to purge that is to get rid of the past and that begins with ending Gonzalez tonight. It all started at Halloween Havoc and it all ends tonight. Toxic Attraction walks up and stares Kai down. Kai says NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose owes her twice. Kai storms off. The Grizzled Young Veterans walk up and give the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles back to Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, who think they are pathetic. They lie about what happened to the belts and Zack Gibson gives some lie-telling advice to James Drake.

– NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is backstage in a chair, talking about how he defended his title in the UK, and everything else he’s done in the past two months. Ciampa goes on and says there’s a lack of integrity and respect in the locker room with this new crop of talent… Ciampa stops speaking and says screw it, he will address them in the ring. He sends his chair flying and storms off as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette on Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. They are the life of the party and they’re bringing the party to everyone.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa cuts the music short and says he’s just going to vent for a minute. He says we have guys in the back like NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes who comes out each week and desperately tries to convince himself that he has the A Title. Ciampa says we all know Hayes won’t take a shot at him because he won’t just miss, he’ll throw an air ball. Ciampa says then there’s guys like little bitch ass Grayson Waller, who disrespected guys from Ciampa’s era and acted like he’s above working for a handshake and a hot dog. Ciampa will tell Waller what he can do with a hot dog. Then there’s Tony D’Angelo… the music interrupts and out comes Bron Breakker to a pop.

Breakker meets Ciampa in the ring and he has a mic. Breakker says Ciampa is calling out guys who have done some of the same things he has to make it to the top. Bron says he bets Ciampa can’t stand it there’s a new crop of talent coming up. Bron says the only thing Ciampa should be worried about is him, because if he’s not, Bron promises he will run through Ciampa and take the title. Fans bark for Bron. Ciampa mocks him and says that was powerful. Ciampa says maybe there’s a guy in the truck somewhere who can pull up footage from the end of their Halloween Havoc match because Bron needs a reminder. We see a rematch of Ciampa retaining his title over Breakker at Halloween Havoc three weeks ago. Ciampa says the way he sees it, Bron has not much of a chance at taking the NXT Title for him, and Bron can bark up the tree all he wants but he’s just a puppy, and Ciampa is the NXT Champion. Ciampa quickly drops the mic and exits the ring, walking right past Breakker. Ciampa heads to the back as his music hits, while Breakker talks some trash from the ring.

– The announcers say Dexter Lumis has been taken to a local medical facility due to the attack by Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams earlier tonight. Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT North American Title is official for next week.

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes Raquel Gonzalez to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gonzalez waits in the ring. We see Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock sitting in the front row. Out next comes Dakota Kai as fans boo her. The bell rings and Kai charges but Gonzalez levels her with a clothesline. Gonzalez takes it to the corner and unloads with kicks and stomps. Gonzalez whips Kai hard across the ring, sending her into the turnbuckles.

Kai retreats to the floor but Gonzalez follows and sends her into the barrier, then back into the ring. Kai charges but Gonzalez shoves her out of the air. Kai goes back to the floor to regroup. Gonzalez follows and shoves her out of the air once again to a big pop. Gonzalez talks some trash as the referee counts. She scoops Kai and slams her face-first on the apron. Kai with a kick to the face from the apron. They return to the ring and Kai ducks a clothesline but then eats a back elbow to the jaw. Gonzalez man-handles Kai in the corner some now, putting her back down.

Kai smiles as Gonzalez stands over her in the corner. Kai fights free from a suplex attempt. Kai fights out of a corner now but Gonzalez stays on her, taking her form corner to corner face-first into the turnbuckles. Gonzalez with a Torture Rack in the middle of the ring now. Gonzalez places Kai on the top turnbuckle and talks some trash, telling her to look her in the eyes.

Gonzalez charges into the corner but Kai moves and she hits hard, falling out to the floor. Kai drops Gonzalez at ringside with a big kick. Kai laughs some as fans boo and we go back to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Gonzalez rams Kai into the corner to break free. Kai trips Gonzalez face-first into the middle rope, then splashes her for a 2 count. Kai kicks Gonzalez in the face a few times. Kai goes to the top and headbutts Gonzalez. Gonzalez headbutts back a few times. Gonzalez climbs up to the top but Kai leaps to the floor, slamming Gonzalez on the way down. Kai slowly crawls back into the ring, dragging Gonzalez from the corner for another close 2 count as fans do dueling chants.

Kai grabs Gonzalez and screams in her face as the dueling chants heat up. Gonzalez counters with a big double hand chokeslam. Gonzalez charges with clotheslines now, running over Kai. Gonzalez keeps control but Kai exposes the bottom turnbuckle. Gonzalez still manages to slam her. Gonzalez drops the twisting Vader Bomb out of the corner for another close 2 count. Gonzalez shows some frustration now. Fans chant “NXT!” now.

Kai counters Gonzalez in the middle of the ring and they tangle now. Kai rolls her up for a 2 count, then back-slides her for another 2 count. Gonzalez blocks the Scorpion Kick and turns that into a big slam after the Stretch Muffler is blocked by Kai. Fans chant “NXT!” again. Kai blocks a suplex and they tangle some more. Kai counters and twists the arm up to send Gonzalez face-first into the exposed turnbuckle. Gonzalez is down on the mat and dazed now. Kai goes under the ring and brings a shovel out. She crawls back in the ring as the referee warns her over the shovel. Kai goes to swing it but Gonzalez kicks her away.

Gonzalez raises the shovel over Kai now as fans cheer her on. Kai looks on terrified, pleading from the mat. Kai backs up into the corner but Toxic Attraction suddenly attacks from behind for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Raquel Gonzalez

– After the bell, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne triple team Gonzalez before Kai joins in. Cora Jade runs out with her skateboard to make the save for Gonzalez. Jade threw her skateboard at Kai at one point. Rose ends up dropping Jade with a clothesline. Jade is triple teamed now as Kai applies a submission to Gonzalez and Rose stomps on her. The music hits and out comes the injured Zoey Stark, wearing a leg brace and using crutches. She stops on the entrance-way but the music hits and out comes Io Shirai next. Shirai hits the ring with one of Stark’s crutches and unloads. Fans go wild for Shirai. Kai hits Shirai with Jade’s skateboard but the chaos keeps going. Jade and Shirai team up to fight off Kai and Toxic Attraction now, Shirai still using the crutch. Gonzalez gets back involved, dumping Kai to the apron. It sounds like a “boring!” chant may have started up amid the chaos. Gonzalez scoops Dolin and uses her to knock Kai off the apron to the floor. Jade, Gonzalez and Shirai stand tall in the ring as fans chant “NXT!” now. Toxic Attraction and Kai are down on the floor. Shirai takes the mic and yells out “War Games!” to apparently set up the women’s War Games match for next month. NXT goes off the air.

