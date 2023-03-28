– The taped Stand & Deliver go-home edition of WWE NXT opens up with the ring full of Superstars. Vic Joseph welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee.

Battle Royal for the Final Spot in the NXT North American Title Match at Stand & Deliver: Nathan Frazer, Dijak, Jinder Mahal, Xyon Quinn, Dabba-Kato, Scrypts, Apollo Crews, Axiom, Dante Chen, Damon Kemp, Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, Odyssey Jones, Bryson Montana, Quincy Elliott, Javier Bernal, Oro Mensah, Hank Walker

Apollo Crews makes his way out as we get ready for tonight’s Battle Royal opener. Scrypts suddenly flies and attacks to eliminate Quincy Elliott as the bell hits.

Dabba-Kato is working on Dante Chen, Hank Walker is throwing big strikes, Jinder Mahal works on dumping Charlie Dempsey. Axiom works on Scrypts in the corner. Dijak big boots Chen to eliminate him while he was going at it with Bryson Montana and Damon Kemp. Xyon Quinn works on Montana now, taking him to the top. Montana has been eliminated.

Kato works on Dempsey now. Nathan Frazer eliminates Kemp with two big kicks. Odyssey Jones works on Hank. Jinder works on Frazer. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe double team Dijak, then Jones helps them eliminate Dijak. Dijak pulls Jones to the floor and superkicks him, then launches him into the steel ring steps as referees warn him. Dijak rolls Jones back in. Jinder takes advantage and eliminates Jones with ease.

Enofe rocks Jinder to the apron. Jinder fights Blade and Enofe off but they hang on. Oro Mensah works on Dempsey. Crews dropkicks Enofe to eliminate him. Jinder eliminates Scrypts. Apollo eliminates Javier Bernal, pressing him out of the ring onto other Superstars at ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder goes at it with Apollo. Drew Gulak and Walker go at it. Dempsey saves Gulak but both Gulak and Walker get eliminated. We’re down to Apollo, Kato, Frazer, Dempsey, Axiom and Jinder. Kato and Apollo go at it now.

Kato eliminates Apollo. Frazer with a big crossbody to Jinder with an assist by Axiom. Frazer now helps Axiom kick Jinder off the apron to eliminate him. Axiom and Frazer double team Kato now. Dempsey joins in and Kato has been eliminated. Kato throws a fit at ringside now as fans sing “goodbye!” to him.

Axiom, Frazer and Dempsey go at it in the middle of the ring now. Dempsey with a big German to Axiom. Frazer with a top rope missile dropkick to Dempsey. Axiom sends Dempsey to the apron but he hangs on and keeps fighting. Axiom and Dempsey both go down, but Axiom thrust kicks him while down. Dempsey has been eliminated.

Frazer and Axiom face off now. They shake hands as fans chant “NXT!” and now they go at it. Frazer drops Axiom with an enziguri. Axiom with a big kick of his own. Axiom catches Frazer with a Cutter for a big pop and a “this is awesome!” chant. They trade punches in the middle of the ring and Frazer gets dropped. Axiom keeps control and charges but Frazer meets him in mid-air with a big kick. Frazer takes Axiom to the top but he hangs on.

Frazer runs up top for a big superplex, holds it for another but Axiom blocks it. Frazer blocks the counter and goes to send Axiom out but Axiom side-steps and sends Frazer to the apron. Frazer hangs on and pulls himself back in but they tangle one more time and Axiom tosses Frazer over the top rope to the floor to win and advance to Stand & Deliver.

Winner: Axiom

– After the match, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee enters the ring to greet Axiom. Dragon Lee then enters the ring and all three face off. Ilja Dragunov appears on one side of the apron, and JD McDonagh is on the other side. Fans chant “NXT!” as the Fatal 4 Way competitors face off.

– We go backstage to Stand & Deliver hosts Pretty Deadly. They welcome us to their one-of-a-kind Stand & Deliver preview. They first look at the NXT North American Title Fatal 4 Way. They wonder how Wes Lee will retain. Elton Prince predicts JD McDonagh to win, while Kit Wilson goes with Dragon Lee. Pretty Deadly says we will hear more from them later tonight

– Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Thea Hail are backstage with Tyler Bate. They hype Bate up for his match and Chase says he was great in the Great Debate last week. Duke looks bored in the background. Chase goes on about riding this momentum all the way to Stand & Deliver against The Schism. They are fired up as they head out. Chase asks Duke if he’s coming, and Duke says he wouldn’t miss it for the world. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Josh Briggs is backstage talking to Brooks Jensen about his love life. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kiana James and Fallon Henley interrupt. Jensen asks James if she’s OK because her message seemed off. Henley tells her to tell him. James is hesitant as she starts talking about how she feels terrible. She feels terrible… because Jensen and Brooks aren’t on Stand & Deliver. She got them a match tonight and if they win, they will be added to the Triple Threat title match at Stand & Deliver. Jensen and Briggs are thrilled. Henley is upset with James and can’t stand her for not coming clean.

Tyler Bate vs. Von Wagner

We go back to the ring and out comes Von Wagner with Mr. Stone. Tyler Bate is out next with Chase University’s Andre Chase, Thea Hail and Duke Hudson. The Chase U Student Section cheers them on.

The bell rings and they go at it. Von over-powers early on and decks Bate. Von presses Bate above his head, then drops him. Von poses for boos as Stone cheers him on and Hail screams for Bate.

Von grounds Bate now but fans rally. Bate looks to make a comeback but Von drops him for 2. Von with big elbows in the corner to boos. Von rag-dolls Bate around the ring and nails a big running corner clothesline.

Fans do dueling chants. Bate dodges Von in the corner and he hits the turnbuckles. Bate with uppercuts and more offense now. Bate with more quick offense to Von in the corners. Von grabs Bate but Bate nails a high knee. Bate keeps fighting and hits the Bop & Bang but Von is down to one knee.

Bate goes on until Stone interferes from ringside. Bate goes out and throws Stone back into the ring. Hail attacks Stone and mounts him with pinches, sending him to the floor. Chase and Hail deal with Stone now. Bate runs the ring and leaps out while Duke pulls the rope, helping Bate fly out to take Stone down one more time.

Bate is happy they’re all on the same page. Bate goes back in but Von misses the big boot. Bate mounts some more offense and hits the top rope corkscrew for the pin to win.

Winner: Tyler Bate

– After the match, Chase U stands tall with Bate as the music hits and we go to replays. The lights suddenly go low and we hear Joe Gacy yell out about how The Schism will be in control of Chase U soon. The curriculum will change. We cut to a video of Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid taking over the Chase U classroom and teaching some of their students. They promise to keep a seat open for Chase U members in the Andre Chase Memorial Detention Hall. Ava says this Saturday the world of Chase U will fall when The Schism takes over. Gacy says when the bell rings, a new class will begin. Fans boo in the arena as Chase U looks on.

– Roxanne Perez is backstage looking for Shawn Michaels. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez finds WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels in his office. She says doctors have cleared her for Stand & Deliver, she was just suffering from a mix of body exhaustion with her anxiety.

Shawn is thrilled she’s good to go but he’s not sure she’s ready. Shawn says her health is priority right now, so we should crown a new champion at Stand & Deliver, then Perez can have a few matches under her belt and go for the title. Perez talks about how important being champion is to her. She admits she suffers from anxiety and goes on about it. Shawn knows she’s better physically, but mentally she’s not all there. Shawn says she’s young and there will be plenty of big events like this. Perez says Shawn didn’t think like this. She says her anxiety is crippling but she can’t run away from it, the only way to conquer it is head-on, by climbing the ladder and grabbing the title.

Perez begs Shawn for to be in the match. Shawn says she does deserve to defend her title. Shawn says he wants tests and follow-ups with doctors. She thanks him over and over. Shawn puts her in the Ladder Match and she keeps thanking him. Shawn says she’s going to give him a nervous breakdown. Shawn says she can beat this, good luck.

Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz

We go back to the ring and out comes Valentina Feroz. We see recent happenings between Feroz, Sol Ruca, and Elektra Lopez, and how Feroz dropped Lopez with the brass knuckles last month. The music hits and out comes Lopez.

The bell rings and they go at it. Lopez takes control and talks some trash but Feroz fights back out of the corner. Lopez with a takedown and a big slam. Lopez with a submission now, working on the leg as Feroz screams out and fans rally. Feroz fights out and makes a comeback until Lopez catches her with the Elektra Shock sit-down powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Elektra Lopez

– After the match, Lopez stands tall as the music hits.

– Still to come, Eddy Thorpe. Back to commercial.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Myles Borne

Back from the break and out comes Eddy Thorpe making his main NXT show debut. The former Karl Fredericks of NJPW gets a pop as Myles Borne waits in the ring.

Back and forth to start. They tangle and Borne nails a dropkick. Borne with chops now. Thorpe kicks him away but Borne shuts him right back down and keeps control on the mat.

Thorpe tries to mount offense but Borne slams him. Fans rally now. Thorpe with strikes and more offense, including a kick to the head. Thorpe with a big kick, then a hip lock and a senton for 2. They tangle some more but Thorpe hits a Doomsday Saito suplex, then a modified neckbreaker for the pin to win.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe

– After the match, Thorpe stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Thorpe looks at the camera and says he’s coming for everything.

– Pretty Deadly briefly previews the Unsanctioned Match at Stand & Deliver with Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano.

Last Chance Qualifier for the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver: Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile vs. Sol Ruca

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Last Chance Qualifier for the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. Sol Ruca is out first. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell interviews NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus backstage. They are open to defending against two or three tag teams on Saturday. We go back to the ring and Ruca looks on as Ivy Nile makes her way out. Indi Hartwell is out next. The winner will join NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria at Stand & Deliver.

The bell rings and they go at it. Nile with quick pin attempts on both opponents. Hartwell rolls Ruca for 2. Ruca sends Hartwell to the floor. Ruca and Nile go at it, with Ruca dropkicking Nile out near Hartwell. Ruca goes to the top and flies, taking both opponents back down at ringside.

Ruca brings Hartwell back in for a 2 count. Nile comes in and fights with Ruca. Nile with a submission now but Hartwell breaks it up for 2. Indi works Nile over on the middle rope and covers but Ruca breaks the pin up. Ruca dodges Hartwell and drops her, then springboards in with a big splash for 2 as Nile breaks the pin up.

Fans rally now. Nile rolls Ruca for 2, and again. Nile dodges a powerbomb but Ruca superkicks her, then handsprings into the corner with a splash. Hartwell dodges Ruca’s corner attack and hits a Spinebuster for 2. Nile rocks Ruca. Hartwell and Nile tangle now.

Nile with the Dragon Sleeper to Hartwell, but Ruca flies in the corner and hits the Sol Snatcher to Nile to break the hold for a big pop. Indi quickly sends Ruca to the floor with a big boot, then nails the sliding forearm to the back of Nile’s head for the pin to steal the win and advance.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

– After the match, Indi stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Indi is alone in the ring now as we see Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, and Lyra Valkyria appear at different spots in the crowd. We then see Tiffany Stratton appear at the entrance-way. NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez then appears on the platform above the crowd. Fans cheer her on but this was taped later with the cheers added in as Perez did not appear at the actual tapings.

– Pretty Deadly briefly previews the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match now. They believe Tiffany Stratton will win. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Grayson Waller checks in with a video. He’s having security do one more sweep of the building to make sure Johnny Gargano isn’t there. Waller laughs and says Gargano should tune in because you never know what he will say.

– The announcers send us to a Prime Target preview for Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Stand & Deliver. Hayes trained and still went to the club to party but instead of going to the after-party with Trick Williams and others, he went to train again. Bron says he’s been doing all this, not going to the clubs and being focused, working every day because that’s what it takes. Bron says he has carried this brand on his back for two years, it means everything to him, he is the most dominant champion in NXT history. Hayes wants his crown, he is “him” and NXT belongs to him. They both get hyped up for Saturday’s main event to end the video.

Drew Gulak vs. Hank Walker

We go back to the ring and out comes Hank Walker. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette from Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, who make a bizarre pact of some kind to defeat NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kiana James and Fallon Henley at Stand & Deliver. We go back to the ring and out comes Drew Gulak with Charlie Dempsey.

The bell rings and they go at it. Walker with a big back-drop early on. Walker with a takedown and arm submission but Gulak breaks free.

Walker with a modified Camel Clutch attempt. Gulak goes for a Stretch Muffler but it’s blocked. Walker with his own Stretch Muffler in the middle of the ring now. Gulak ends up getting to the ropes, then hanging Walker over the top rope. Gulak with a neckbreaker and knee drops in the middle of the ring. Gulak goes on and nails a clothesline from behind to drop Walker.

Gulak goes to the top for a flying clothesline but Walker kicks out at 2. Gulak with a Crossface submission now. Walker resists and Gulak grounds Walker with a chin-lock now. Walker is upset now as he breaks free and nails punches. Walker with a botched Thesz Press and punches. Walker goes corner to corner and hits a big splash, then a big TKO to the mat. Walker drops the straps and nails a big running shoulder for a close 2 count.

Gulak counters a slam and applies a Crossface on the other shoulder now. Walker goes into an arm bar and it takes Gulak a minute to get to the ropes to break it. Dempsey nails Walker with a cheap shot while the referee is distracted, which allows Gulak to cradle Walker for the win.

Winner: Drew Gulak

– After the match, Gulak stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Gulak and Dempsey head out together, taunting Walker as he angrily looks on.

– Pretty Deadly briefly talks about the Stand & Deliver matches for the tag team titles.

Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

We go back to the ring and out first comes Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. If they win, Jensen and Briggs will be added to the NXT Tag Team Titles Triple Threat at Stand & Deliver with champions Gallus, The Creed Brothers, Tony D and Stacks. The bell rings and Jensen takes Stacks down to start and they tangle on the mat.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kiana James and Fallon Henley were shown backstage at one point with Henley threatening to tell Jensen what she knows. They ended up coming to ringside. There were a few close calls but Tony D and Stacks got the pin on Jensen with a big double team slam.

Winners: Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

– After the match, Henley and James entered the ring. Henley took the mic and told James to go ahead and tell Jensen what she’s been hiding. James says Henley is right, she does have something to say… but she’d rather show Jensen instead. James then grabs Jensen and gives him a huge kiss as fans pop. Henley still is not happy, but Jensen sure is.

– We see Grayson Waller walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers go over the Stand & Deliver card.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller. Security is surrounding the ring.

Waller walks over to Vic Joseph and takes the contract for his Unsanctioned Match with Johnny Gargano at Stand & Deliver. Waller tells Vic that whatever happens in this match, he wants to do it in front of Vic, and whatever happens to Vic’s boy is on him. Waller brings the contract in the ring now. He tells security they better watch his back because Gargano is known for cheap shots.

Waller looks at the contract and says he can’t believe it. Fans chant “you can’t read!” now. Waller says Carmelo Hayes and NXT Champion Bron Breakker think they’re the main event at Stand & Deliver, but no matter where Waller is on the card, he’s the real main event. Waller says this is all coming full-circle as two years ago he was trying to stand out in front of a new wave of talent, even build relationships with you idiot fans, singing and dancing, all the things fans pretend they don’t like but secretly love… then came WarGames and at the time Waller was considered the fourth-best member of Team 2.0. Fans chant “shut the hell up!” now. Waller says he took fourth-best personally, he put his body on the line in WarGames because that was going to be his viral moment, his launchpad into superstardom.

Waller says but he was wrong because after WarGames, all people could talk about was Gargano, so two nights later it only took Waller 30 seconds to take Gargano out. He calls Gargano the biggest mark in this business. He sent Gargano home with a chair shot, then sent himself into the stratosphere. Waller says moments before that Gargano told people to bet on yourself, and Waller has done that more than anyone in recent months. Waller goes on and says he now has a big Superstar begging him to kick his ass. Waller keeps taking shots at Shawn Michaels, and says Gargano will lose at Stand & Deliver, just like Michaels. Waller says Gargano bleeds black & gold while he bleeds green.

Waller goes on ranting but thankfully Gargano’s music hits. Gargano is nowhere to be seen. Waller is readying for a fight. Gargano enters the ring in all black, and they start fighting. Security tries to hold them back as fans chant “let them fight!” now. The fight spills to the floor and they keep breaking free from security to fight. Gargano’s music starts back up while they keep talking trash and security holds them back at the entrance-way. The final NXT before Stand & Deliver goes off the air.

