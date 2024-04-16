WWE NXT Results 4/16/24

First Match: Noam Dar w/Meta Four vs. DIJAK

Dar drop steps into a side headlock. Dijak whips Dar across the ring. Dar runs into Dijak. Dar repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Dijak. Dar ducks a clothesline from Dijak. Dar kicks the left knee of Dijak. Dijak avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Dijak drives Dar back first into the turnbuckles. Dar with clubbing mid-kicks. Dar wraps the left shoulder of Dijak around the top rope. Dar drops Dijak with The Spinning Back Fist. Dar with a running forearm smash for a one count. Dar applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Dijak dodges the soccer kick. Dar regroups on the outside. Dijak thrust kicks the midsection of Dar. Dijak with a Springboard Clothesline for a two count. Dijak whips Dar across the ring. Dar applies The Guillotine Choke. Dar with Two HeadButts. Dijak drives his knee into Dar’s back. Dijak throws Dar out of the ring.

Dijak slaps Dar in the chest. Dar with two forearm smashes. Dijak drives his knee into the midsection of Dijak. Dijak with an overhand chop. Meta Four stops Dijak in his tracks. Dar sends Dijak face first into the steel ring post. Dar is putting the boots to Dijak. Dar goes for The Fisherman’s Suplex, but Dijak counters with a Vertical Suplex. Dar blocks The High Justice. Dar scores a left jab. Dar applies The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Dar and Dijak are trading back and forth shots. Forearm Exchange. Dijak kicks Dar in the face. Dijak scores the elbow knockdown. Dijak with a Leaping Clothesline. Dijak is lighting up Dar’s chest. Dijak with The Release Toss. Dijak goes for The Cyclone Boot, but Dar counters with The Guillotine Choke. Dijak hits The High Justice for a two count.

Dar hammers down on the back of Dijak’s neck. Dijak with heavy bodyshots. Dar kicks the left knee of Dijak. Dijak blocks The Fisherman’s Suplex. Dar dodges The Big Boot. Dar with a Flying Lariat. Dar with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Dar applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Dijak rolls Dar over for a two count. Dijak SuperKicks Dar. Dar sends Dijak tumbling to the floor. Dar with a flying elbow strike off the ring apron. Dar nails Dijak with The Hesitation Dropkick. Dar rolls Dijak back into the ring. Dar connects with The Discus Back Elbow for a two count. SuperKick Exchange. Dar with a Leaping Forearm Smash. Dijak responds with The Cyclone Boot. Dijak knocks Oro Mensah off the apron. Dar plants Dijak with The Nova Roller to pickup the victory.

Winner: Noam Dar via Pinfall

– Ilja Dragunov walks into AVA’s office. Dragunov says that Spring Breakin’ will be Trick Williams final night in NXT. She doesn’t want Dragunov to have the night off, so he’s going to have an open challenge. Dragunov wants AVA to remind the locker room that whoever decides to meet him eye to eye will have an opportunity to test themselves against The Mad Dragon.

Tatum Paxley Promo

I always wanted to be good. That’s every little girl’s dream. Fitting in, playing with dolls, living a life just like the ones in the fairytales. But then I realized, no matter how good I am, nobody wants to play with girls like Tatum Paxley. The cool girls didn’t want to be my friend. But I made them. I found the one thing that would be good to me, as long as I was good back. It didn’t matter who held it, because I always be there for it. Charlotte, Bayley, Asuka, Shayna, Kairi, Rhea, Iyo, Raquel, Roxanne, Indi, Tiffany, Becky, Lyra. Oh, Lyra, I loved you. I wanted to be you because you were the closest thing to good that there was. And I was a good girl because I fought hard to keep that championship with you. You were the only one that let me in. And that title made us real best friends. We were so close. But then you lost the one thing that I love the most, the NXT Women’s Championship. Lyra, you broke my heart. So, what is Lyra to me now? Nothing. In NXT now, Roxanne is the coolest girl in the class. But I can’t have that anymore. It needs to be me. Lyra, my sweet dove, you’re in my way.

Second Match: Lola Vice vs. Sol Ruca

Vice grabs the left shoulder of Ruca. Ruca cartwheels out of a wrist lock from Vice. Ruca with a wrist lock takedown. Ruca applies an arm-bar. Vice transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Ruca sweeps out the legs of Vice. Ruca SuperKicks Vice for a two count. Ruca applies another arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Vice thrust kicks the midsection of Ruca. Vice sends Ruca to the corner. Ruca dives over Vice. Vice drops down on the canvas. Vice goes for a Hip Toss, but Ruca lands back on her feet. Ruca drops Vice with The X-Factor. Ruca dropkicks Vice. Vice avoids The Stinger Splash. Vice drops Ruca with The Spinning Back Fist. Vice unloads a flurry of kicks. Vice starts shaking her hips. Vice with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Vice with an Axe Kick to Ruca’s back. Vice kicks Ruca in the ribs. Vice with Two Mid-Kicks.

Ruca with forearm shivers. Vice punches Ruca in the ribs. Vice applies The Sleeper Hold. Ruca backs Vice into the turnbuckles. Ruca with a Sidewalk Slam. Vice goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Ruca ducks out of the way. Ruca with two diving shoulder tackles. Ruca with a Springboard Clothesline. Ruca Powerslams Vice. Ruca with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Vice avoids The Springboard Splash. Ruca dodges The Pump Kick. Ruca kicks Vice in the face. Ruca with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Ruca avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Ruca SuperKicks Vice. Blair Davenport knocks Ruca off the top turnbuckle. Vice connects with The Spinning Heel Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Natalya appears on the titantron. Vice cost Natalya the NXT Women’s Title, so she’s going to return the favor. In two weeks, they will meet in NXT Underground.

Winner: Lola Vice via Pinfall

– Arianna Grace and Gigi Dolin Vignette. Arianna is going to take Gigi dress shopping soon. She doesn’t quite have the proper dress etiquette. She wants Gigi to strive for universal peace, not the opposite. Maybe Gigi can eventually change her harsh exterior with a new appearance. Gigi still wants to wear the color black. Arianna is having none of that and tells Gigi to open her mind.

– Josh Briggs is cleared for in-ring competition after suffering a rib injury at NXT Stand & Deliver. Ivar tells Briggs that he should take a couple of weeks to let the ribs fully heal. When Ivar becomes the NXT North American Champion, Briggs can have the first shot. Briggs doesn’t want to wait. He tells Ivar to go back to Raw and getting his ass kicked by Sheamus. Ivar challenges Briggs to a match tonight. Briggs says that Ivar should put on his war paint, and he’ll see him in the ring later.

– Brinley Reece, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe training vignette.

Third Match: Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde

Wilde refuses to shake Holland’s hand. Wilde with forearm shivers. Holland shoves down Wilde. Holland scores the elbow knockdown. Wilde crawls under Holland’s legs. Wilde kicks Holland in the gut. Wilde uppercuts Holland. Wilde ducks under two clotheslines from Holland. Wilde with a Corkscrew Tornillo. Wilde dropkicks Holland to the floor. Holland regroups on the outside. Holland uppercuts Wilde. Holland is throwing haymakers at Wilde. Holland inadvertently punches the steel ring post. Wilde SuperKicks Holland. Holland launches Wilde over the top rope. Wilde ducks another clothesline from Holland. Holland clotheslines Wilde off the ring apron. Holland tugs on Wilde’s hair. Holland gets Wilde tied up in the ropes. Holland with clubbing uppercuts. Holland drops Wilde with a Running Boot for a two count.

Holland applies an arm-bar. Wilde with heavy bodyshots. Holland HeadButts Wilde. Holland levels Wilde with The Body Avalanche. Holland with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Wilde side steps Holland into the turnbuckles. Wilde with a running back elbow smash. Holland delivers The Pounce. Holland with a knee lift. Holland goes for a PowerBomb, but Wilde counters with a DDT. Shawn Spears appears on the stage. Wilde decks Holland with a back elbow smash. Wilde with three haymakers. Holland reverses out of the irish whip from Holland. Wilde with a Springboard Crossbody Block. Wilde with a JawBreaker. Wilde follows that with The Up Kick. Wilde with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Wilde goes for The Suicide Dive, but Holland counters with The Powerslam on the floor. Holland rolls Wilde back into the ring. Holland connects with The Elevated DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ridge Holland via Pinfall

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Andre Chase having a conversation with Thea Hail in the backstage area. Yes, Jacy Jayne wasn’t lying about the bet. Chase thought he had everything under control, but what changed was how confident he was that Thea can beat Tiffany Stratton. She could’ve become the youngest women’s champion in history. He decided to risk it all. Then when he saw Thea crying and riving in deep pain, he had to throw in the towel. He just wanted her to be okay. Thea regrets the way that she treated Chase after The Great American Bash. He’s always going to believe in Thea. Thea gives Chase a big hug and apologizes for ever doubting him.

Tony D’Angelo & The No Quarter Catch Crew Segment

Tony D’Angelo: Now, listen, after Stacks and I lost our NXT Tag Titles, I said that it was time for some rapid growth in the family. I never said it was going to be easy, but I think it was worth it. But you asked me how, Don, you’re not the NXT Champion? But I think about when me and Stacks were a year ago. Making Pretty Deadly disappear. I was facing some serious allegations, not good. Now, I look at Stacks and Luca Crusifino, my consigliere, ready to crack skulls and add some gold to the family. I look at Adriana, the future of the NXT Women’s Division when she’s ready to put her stamp on it. And at Stand & Deliver, I went toe-to-toe with one of the toughest men in NXT History, Ilja Dragunov. Now, that was a fight, one of the hardest fights I’ve ever had to go through, and I didn’t win. But this thing is about going one more round when you don’t think you can. See, toughness comes from longevity, and I’m here to tell you.

Charlie Dempsey: Tony, Tony, Tony, cut the music. I got to be honest, I don’t really appreciate that our dealings from last week were made public. What type of business are you running here?

Tony D’Angelo: Are you talking to me?

Charlie Dempsey: Oh, yeah, I’m talking to you.

Tony D’Angelo: Listen to me, you came to my family to take care of one of your own, because you guys didn’t have the cajones to do it yourself. No problem. We’re the experts, right?

Charlie Dempsey: Yeah, it was a matter of taking care of someone.

Tony D’Angelo: Stunad, no specifics, there’s people watching.

Stacks: Charlie, he said, no specifics.

Tony D’Angelo: Listen to me, you guys call yourself, No Quarter? Well, I haven’t got my full quarter, so when are you going to pay up?

Charlie Dempsey: You know what, who said anything about payments? I thought you were doing it for the business. There was trash, and it needed to be taken care of, and that’s what you did. You happened to do the industry a bit of good while you’re at it.

Luca Crusifino: Mr. Dempsey, you and your crew are in the rears with The D’Angelo Family for services rendered. But The Don has a suggestion for you. You can either settle this debt, or we’re going to handle it the way we always do.

Damon Kemp: We’re not paying. This was supposed to be done for honor.

Tony D’Angelo: Hold on, Damon, no one was talking to you. Alright, I got something to say to all three of you. I don’t do anything for purity. I don’t give a damn about your feelings. I do things strictly for business, and in my business, we live by a code, a code you don’t betray. Now, listen to me, I don’t care who the three of you think you are, but you want to come in here, and interrupt me? I don’t think so.

Charlie Dempsey: Tony, is there anything else you want to say to me? Is that it?

Tony D’Angelo: Listen to me, I think that Heritage Cup looks pretty nice, I do.

Charlie Dempsey: Well, you look at me, you don’t look at that cup. That cup represents the competition and skill that takes place in this ring. It doesn’t need to be held by some gangster in boots.

Tony D’Angelo: Well, listen, you didn’t seem to have a problem with that when I was taking care of your little situation. So, are you going to pay up or what?

Charlie Dempsey: Tony, over my dead body, you think I’m going to let some low life scumbag like you disgrace that cup?

Tony D’Angelo: Scumbag, huh? Well, how about this.

The D’Angelo Family gets into a pier six brawl with The No Quarter Catch Crew to close this segment.

Fourth Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Je’Von Evans In An Open Challenge Match

Forearm Exchange. Evans kicks Dragunov in the face. Dragunov with a Rebound Boot. Dragunov avoids The Enzuigiri. Dragunov with Two German Suplex’s. Evans decks Dragunov with a back elbow smash. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov with a Release German Suplex. Dragunov blocks a boot from Evans. Dragunov with Machine Gun Chops. Dragunov with clubbing boot scrapes. Evans SuperKicks Dragunov. Second Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Dragunov with Three HeadButts. Dragunov goes for a German Suplex, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans drops Dragunov with Get Bouncy for a two count. Evans with Two Mid-Kicks. Evans goes for a Hurricanrana, but Dragunov counters with a PowerBomb.

Dragunov starts running the ropes. Dragunov with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Evans fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dragunov delivers his combination offense. Dragunov goes for The Constantine Special, but Evans counters with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Evans ascends to the top turnbuckle. Dragunov with a blistering chop. Dragunov slaps Evans in the face. Dragunov chops Evans out of mid-air. Dragunov with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Dragunov goes for a PowerBomb, but Evans counters with a Spike DDT. Evans lands The Stage Dive. Evans rolls Dragunov back into the ring. Evans goes for The Frog Splash, but Dragunov gets his knees up in the air. Dragunov with The Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles. Dragunov connects with The Torpedo Moscow to pickup the victory. After the match, Dragunov shakes hands with Evans.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Karmen Petrovic. She’s going to be Natalya’s training partner for The Women’s NXT Underground Match at Spring Breakin’. Lola Vice interrupts the conversation. Vice says that Petrovic can help her friend all she wants, but Natalya is walking into her world. Natalya may have all the tools, but she can’t handle this heat. Just wait till you see who will be in Vice’s corner. Vice tells Petrovic that she’ll her at the contract signing next week.

– Sol Ruca storms into AVA’s office. She needs to put an end to Blair Davenport. Next week, she wants to fight Blair in a No Disqualification Match.

Fifth Match: Thea Hail w/Chase University vs. Tatum Paxley

Paxley side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Paxley with a waist lock takedown. Paxley starts crawling around Hail. Paxley goes for a German Suplex, but Hail counters with two arm-drags. Hail with a Running Hip Attack. Misfired Clotheslines. Hail lunges over Paxley. We have a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Hail drops her weight on the left shoulder of Paxley. Paxley side steps Hail into the turnbuckles. Paxley with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Paxley applies The Cravate in the ropes. Paxley drives her knee into Hail’s back. Paxley with a Running Crossbody Block against the turnbuckles. Hail with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Paxley.

Paxley drives her knee into the midsection of Hail. Paxley with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Paxley starts rag dolling Hail. Paxley applies The Reverse Romero Special. Paxley is playing mind games with Hail. Hail HeadButts Paxley. Hail ducks a clothesline from Paxley. Hail with a CodeBreaker to the left shoulder of Paxley. Hail with two diving polish hammers. Hail thrust kicks the left knee of Paxley. Hail with a SomerSault NeckBreaker. Hail gets distracted by Jazmyn Nyx. Hail hits The World’s Smallest Slam. Hail with a SomerSault Senton. Jacy Jayne attacks Hail behind the referee’s back. Paxley connects with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory. After the match, Hail drops Jacy with The Suicide Dive. All hell is breaking loose at ringside. Lyra Valkyria attacks Paxley from behind. The referees eventually break up the brawl.

Winner: Tatum Paxley via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Roxanne Perez. It doesn’t matter how obsessed Tatum Paxley is with the NXT Women’s Championship, or if Lyra has a chip on her shoulder, honestly, they can destroy each other according to Roxanne. And whoever makes it out in one piece, maybe they’ll give them a title match. Roxanne says that AVA acts like she has a hard job. AVA joins the conversation and says that Roxanne made her job much easier. In fact, at NXT Spring Breakin, it will be Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women’s Championship. Roxanne says that is everybody is against her.

Sixth Match: The Authors Of Pain w/The Final Testament vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Akam and Edris Enofe will start things off. Akam drives Enofe back first into the turnbuckles. Akam with heavy bodyshots. Enofe ducks a clothesline from Akam. Enofe is throwing haymakers at Akam. Enofe tags in Blade. Enofe dropkicks Akam. Blade with a flying shoulder block. Blade tags in Enofe. Enofe with a flying double axe handle strike. Akam applies a side headlock. Rezar tags himself in. Akam whips Enofe across the ring. Akam sends Enofe into Rezar’s shoulders. Rezar with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles for a two count. Rezar starts raining down hammerfists in the corner.

Rezar applies a front face lock. Rezar tags in Akam. Rezar with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Akam drops Enofe with The Kitchen Sink. Rezar hammers down on the back of Enofe’s neck. Akam dribbles Enofe’s head on the canvas. Akam tags in Rezar. Assisted Knee Lift for a two count. Rezar sends Enofe to the corner. Enofe side steps Rezar into the turnbuckles. Enofe tags in Blade. Blade ducks a clothesline from Rezar. Blade unloads a flurry of strikes. Blade dropkicks Rezar to the floor. Blade SuperKicks Akam off the ring apron. Enofe tags himself in. AOP catches Blade in mid-air. AOP throws Blade into Enofe. Rezar rolls Blade back into the ring. AOP connects with The Super Collider to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Authors Of Pain via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Ivar vs. Josh Briggs

Ivar kicks Briggs in the face. Briggs reverses out of the irish whip from Ivar. Ivar slips over Briggs back. Ivar cartwheels around Briggs. Ivar with a Falling Lariat. Ivar with clubbing back elbow smashes in the corner. Oba Femi is watching this match in the locker room. Ivar whips Briggs across the ring. Briggs runs through a clothesline from Ivar. Briggs drops Ivar with The Big Boot. Briggs whips Ivar across the ring. Briggs with a Sidewalk Slam. Briggs with a Big Splash for a two count. Briggs is favoring his ribs. Ivar with a Leaping Seated Senton out of the corner. Ivar and Briggs are trading back and forth shots.

Ivar HeadButts Briggs. Briggs answers with a back elbow smash. Briggs goes for a Chokeslam, but Ivar blocks it. Ivar punches Briggs in the ribs. Ivar goes for The Tiger Driver, but Briggs lands back on his feet. Briggs with another back elbow smash. Ivar with The Black Hole Slam. Ivar hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Ivar ascends to the top turnbuckle. Ivar dives over Briggs. Briggs with The Bossman Slam for a two count. Briggs levels Ivar with The Pounce. Briggs with a flying shoulder tackle off the ring apron. Briggs goes for a PowerBomb, but Ivar blocks it. Ivar drives Briggs back first into the steel ring steps. Ivar with The Spinning Heel Kick. Ivar rolls Briggs back into the ring. Ivar connects with The DoomSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ivar via Pinfall

-Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Oba Femi. Did Oba had any thoughts on Ivar’s victory? Oba said that it was interesting and walked away.

Carmelo Hayes Promo

Trick, this beef ain’t over until I say it is. Next week, you think you’re going to be a champion? You think you’re going to make it out of this cage in one piece? I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen, because I gave you everything. And tonight, I’m taking it all away from your ungrateful ass.

Lineup For Night One For NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024

– Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley In A Triple Threat For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

– Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca In A Beach Brawl

– The D’Angelo Family w/Adrianna Rizzo vs. The No Quarter Catch Crew In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Lola Vice & Natalya Contract Signing

– Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams For The WWE NXT Championship. If Trick Loses, He’ll Leave NXT.

Eight Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams In A Steel Cage Match

Hayes shoves Williams after the bell rings. Hayes sticks and moves. Hayes whips Williams across the ring. Hayes drops down on the canvas. Williams catches Hayes in mid-air. Williams with Two Bodyslams. Hayes starts climbing up the cage. Williams stops Hayes in his tracks. Hayes kicks Williams in the gut. Hayes slips over Williams back. Williams dropkicks Hayes. Williams bodyslams Hayes for a two count. Williams whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes holds onto the ropes. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Williams. Hayes slams Williams head on the cage. Hayes with a Springboard Clothesline. Hayes attacks Williams with a billy club. Hayes drives his knee into Williams. Hayes continues to whip Williams with the billy club. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Williams drops Hayes with The Pounce. Hayes with a drop toe hold. Hayes kicks the left shoulder of Williams. Hayes hammers down on the left shoulder of Williams. Hayes applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar.

Williams rolls Hayes over for a two count. Hayes wraps the left shoulder of Williams around the middle rope. Hayes applies a chin lock in the ropes. Hayes drives Williams face first into the cage for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Hayes with a Roundhouse Kick. Hayes unloads a flurry of strikes. Hayes is choking Williams with his boot. Hayes repeatedly stomps on Williams chest. Hayes repeatedly hyperextends the left shoulder of Williams. Hayes is mauling Williams in the corner. Short-Arm Reversal by Hayes. Hayes with a CodeBreaker to the left shoulder of Williams for a two count. Hayes applies a top wrist lock. Hayes kicks Williams in the gut. Hayes launches Williams face first into the cage. Hayes is picking Williams apart. Hayes repeatedly hip checks Williams against the steel. Williams side steps Hayes into the steel. Hayes with another toe kick. Williams rocks Hayes with a forearm smash. Hayes climbs up the ropes. Williams with The Avalanche Uranage Slam.

Hayes and Williams are trading back and forth shots. Williams with a big right hand. Williams with two leg lariats. Williams follows that with The Flapjack. Williams blocks The La Mistica. Williams with an Inside Out Suplex. Williams pops back on his feet. Williams tosses Hayes around the cage. Williams with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Williams goes for The Uranage Slam, but Hayes counters with a deep arm-drag. Williams sends Hayes back first into the steel. Hayes once again attacks the left arm of Williams. Williams catches Hayes in mid-air. Williams with another Uranage Slam for a two count. Hayes responds with The DDT for a two count. Hayes with The CodeBreaker. Williams with a Leaping Clothesline. Hayes follows that with a Flying Knee Strike. Hayes ascends to the top turnbuckle. Williams dribbles Hayes face against the steel. Chop Exchange. Hayes goes for The Avalanche Bulldog, but Williams blocks it. Williams ducks a clothesline from Hayes. Williams with The Discus Pump Kick. Williams attacks Hayes personal security guards. Williams closes the cage door. Williams avoids The Running Chair Shot from Hayes. Williams connects with The Trick Shot to pickup the victory. After the match, Williams had a standoff with Ilja Dragunov as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Trick Williams via Pinfall

