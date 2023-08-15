– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: The Dyad vs. The Family (c)

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as The Schism is out – The Dyad’s Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid with Ava, Joe Gacy and their followers. NXT Tag Team Champions The Family is also out – Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

Reid attacks Tony before the bell but Tony fights back and nails a lariat. Tony stays on Reid and sends him to the apron with a Flair Flip. Tony goes on but The Schism’s followers are right there. Fowler tags in and goes at it with Tony now. Tony with a big slam before Stacks tags in.

The Family double teams Fowler. Stacks with a dropkick. Tony chokes Fowler while Stacks works him over. Tony and Stacks keep control with more tags. Stacks ends up running wild with offense but he gets dropped as we go to commercial. At one point Ava hits the apron to distract, allowing Fowler to knock Tony to the floor. Reid tags in and unloads now. The Dyad sends Stacks off the apron and into the announce table.

The Dyad continues to dominate Stacks now. At one point Ivy Nile comes out as things fall apart. Ava and the followers block Nile at the entrance-way. There’s chaos at ringside now as two masked followers leap from the barrier to attack The Schism at ringside. This leads to Tony slamming Fowler with a big suplex for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: The Family

– After the match, Tony D and Stacks stand tall with the titles as the music hits and we go to replays. Ivy watches from the entrance-way, still blocked by Ava and the followers, but she’s all smiles as the two lone followers raise a fist to her. Ava is furious.

– We get a new vignette from Eddy Thorpe. He talks about moving forward without fear, and says it’s one thing to say it but another to act on it. He says NXT is on fire right now and he cannot be left behind. He goes on about finding his life force and then his fighting spirit. He talks about how important dance is to his medicine and his people, and how he moves in the ring and feels the energy of the crowd. Thorpe is ready to face Dijak again… he will move forward without fear.

– NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is backstage signing merchandise with security behind him. Wes Lee walks up and says Hayes could’ve answered his calls or messages but he’s doing this. Hayes says this is part of the job. Hayes says Lee should be worried about Dijak tonight. They go on and Lee says once he wins tonight, all Hayes has to worry about is signing the contract to make their Heatwave match official.

Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke

We go back to the ring and out comes Blair Davenport. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Andre Chase is backstage with Duke Hudson. Chase got Thea Hail booked in a match with Jacy Jayne so she can get back on track. Duke says that’s a good idea. Hail shows up and asks Chase why would he do that? Duke says yeah, why would you do that? Chase says he needs Hail to work through some aggression and get back on track… he just wants her to be happy. Hail says whatever… just try not to throw in the towel. Hail walks off. Chase asks Duke why he said what he said. Duke says Chase is the one who threw in the towel. Duke walks off and asks Hail to wait. We go back to the ring and out comes Dana Brooke with Kelani Jordan. The bell rings and they go at it back & forth. Brooke takes control now.

Brooke knocks Davenport to the floor and mounts her with aggressive shots, asking Jordan if she sees this killer instinct. More back and forth now. Davenport rocks Brooke to turn it around and hits a big double stomp for a 2 count.

Davenport with more offense now. They trade offense and Brooke hits a big sitdown powerbomb from the corner for 2. They go to the floor and Davenport is sent into the steel steps but Brooke can’t get the win. A frustrated Brooke yells out. Brooke tries to bring the timekeeper’s bell into the ring but Jordan stops her.

Brooke comes back in and fights with Davenport. Davenport with a big right. They go on and Davenport hits her knee strike finisher to level Brooke. Davenport with one more big knee for the pin to win.

Winner: Blair Davenport

– After the match, the music hits and we go to replays as Davenport stands tall. Jordan checks on Brooke and looks on at Davenport as she heads to the back.

– Damon Kemp, Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey are backstage. They taunt Myles Borne, who doesn’t walk out with them. We also see Trick Williams warming up backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is signing more merchandise backstage. Dijak walks up and warns Hayes about losing the NXT Title. Hayes says Dijak should just focus on Wes Lee because right now Hayes is the only one going to Heatwave. Dijak mouths something, then walks off.

Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak

We go back to the ring and Drew Gulak is already out with Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak. The music hits and out next comes Trick Williams as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell hits and they go at it. They run the ropes and Gulak pulls Trick out of the air, rolling him up for 2. Gulak taunts Trick now. Trick swings but Gulak decks him. They run the ropes again and Trick nails a flying forearm.

Kemp ends up nailing a cheap shot on Trick while Gulak is talking to the referee. Trick goes on and comes back with a big dropkick. They tangle on their feet until Trick launches Gulak up in the air, then rocks him with a big right hand on the way down.

Gulak goes to the floor to regroup but Trick rolls him back in. Dempsey comes from behind and slams Trick on his head at ringside while Kemp has the referee distracted. Dempsey rolls Trick back in and Gulak attacks. Trick fights out of the corner but Gulak drops him, then stomps away.

Gulak with a single-leg Crab now. Fans rally for Trick. Trick eventually fights out and slams Gulak with a big Uranage as fans cheer him on. Trick goes out and drops Kemp. Kemp and Dempsey chase Trick back in but Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen run down to pull them both off the apron. Trick turns back around to Gulak and they go at it. Trick catches a kick and hits his Superman Punch finisher for the pin to win.

Winner: Trick Williams

– After the match, Trick stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Trick talks to the camera and taunts Ilja Dragunov to hype their Heatwave match.

– Baron Corbin is walking backstage. McKenzie Mitchell stops him to see what he has to say, but he’s going to the ring to say it. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette from Dabba-Kato. He talks about how he fought his way out of the shadows and when he returns, he will cast his own shadow over all of NXT. The graphic says Kato is returning soon.

– We go back to the ring and Baron Corbin is out. He says the best part of being him is he can say whatever he wants with no repercussions. Corbin brings up the loss to Gable Steveson and says he ran an Olympic gold medalist out of NXT. He says Gable got a small taste of NXT and he wants no more. Corbin promises Gable won’t be back for seconds.

Corbin says those back in the locker room are soft little bitches, and they keep showing why. He goes on and says he’s ushering in a new era but not for this place, for himself, so that he can take his place back in the main event, which is exactly where he belongs. The music interrupts and out comes Von Wagner and Mr. Stone.

Stone says he and Von, and all the fans, disagree with what Corbin said about the locker room. Corbin knocks Stone and his suit. Stone mocks him back. Corbin takes off his jacket to fight. Stone says he knows Corbin wants to get back to the top and he does have what it takes but there’s one man in his way, and that man is who put Bron Breakker through a table last week… his name is Von Wagner. Fans pop. Corbin says he saw it last week. Stone says Von is just getting started. Corbin goes on but stops and asks why he’s talking to Stone. Corbin asks if Von can talk. He tells Stone to give the mic to Von. Von isn’t speaking. Corbin says mistake, give the mic back. Corbin goes on and recalls how he was once in the ring with The Rock. He says he didn’t step down, he stepped up, and that’s what Superstars do, that’s why he makes the big bucks. Corbin says if Von wants to make the big bucks, he should follow Corbin, or he can have a long career as security in the background.

Von says maybe he hasn’t talked a lot but maybe Corbin just talks too much. Fans pop. Von defends his friendship with Stone. Von says Corbin comes out each week with the same sob story and we are all tired of it. Von says next week Corbin can bring one of his 10 gimmicks… Happy, Sad or Bum Ass Corbin, and Von will burn his ass down. Von says he’s moving up the ladder around here and Corbin is in his way. Von goes on and says next week he will put Corbin’s bald-head ass through a table as fans cheer him on. Von tosses the mic at Corbin. Corbin attacks but Von ends up knocking him out of the ring. Fans chant for tables now. Von takes apart the top of the announce table and grabs Corbin for a powerbomb through the table but Corbin rams him into the ring post. They brawl at ringside until security breaks them up. Fans boo and chant “let them fight!” now.

– NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio is backstage with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley now. They have words for Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria for a mixed tag team match next week.

#1 Contenders Match: Wes Lee vs. Dijak

We go back to the ring and out comes Wes Lee. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette with Mustafa Ali at a podium, giving his version of a campaign speech. He talks about the NXT North American Title and how Wes Lee and Dominik Mysterio have not represented properly. Ali goes on about how he will elevate the title to new heights and prove that this can be done the right way. Ali calls on people to open their ears, raise their heads and realize that it’s time for a new North American Champion, and that time is now. Ali goes on and says to rise and reach out, take his hand and believe in a better North American Champion, believe in Ali… in Ali you can trust. We go back to the ring and out comes Dijak to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at Heatwave.

The match included a lot of back & forth and close calls, with both competitors softening up limbs of the other. At one point Lee hit a Meteora for a close 2 count. Lee went for a Cardiac Kick but his hurt arm gave out. Dijak then went for Feast Your Eyes but his knee gave out.

Lee came right back with a kick but Dijak took it and hit High Justice for a close 2 count. Dijak then pulled Lee to the floor and worked him over, launching him into the steel ring steps. Dijak knocked Lee over the ringside barrier, then went for half of the steel ring steps but Eddy Thorpe showed up.

Thorpe stares Dijak down now. They have words and Dijak swings but Thorpe ducks to dodge it. Lee then immediately flies off the top of the barrier to send Dijak against the steps. Lee keeps control now and brings Dijak back in for a Cardiac Kick but he doesn’t go for the pin. Lee goes back to the top and hits the corkscrew Spiral Tap for the pin to win.

Winner and New #1 Contender to the NXT Title: Wes Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Thorpe looks on. Lee vs. Hayes is confirmed for Heatwave.

– Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee are backstage now. They talk about the Heatwave challenge from NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Lyra says they need to be like Dominik and Ripley are. Lee says he’s already taken. Lyra says she wasn’t talking about close like that, she meant they have to be on the same page and work like a team next week.

– Tyler Bate is backstage with McKenzie Mitchell now. We see how he faced off with Gallus at Friday’s live event in Sanford, FL to set up tonight’s match with Joe Coffey. Bate talks about knowing Joe for a long time and how Gallus still has not gotten over their title loss. Bate goes on and says Joe needs to find his balance and serenity. Bate heads out.

Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey

We go back to the ring and out comes Tyler Bate. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette from Ilja Dragunov. He talks about facing Trick Williams next week and says fantasy will not become reality as he will burn Trick down. Dragunov goes on and promises that this will be a fight, and Trick will understand that Dragunov is more dangerous than Trick ever imagined. We see Wes Lee holding his Heatwave contract as he comes out of the office of WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. We go back to the ring and out comes Gallus – Joe Coffey with Wolfgang and Mark Coffey.

This match saw Bate fight off interference from the other Gallus members. The finish saw Bate mount big signature offense – a corkscrew uppercut, Exploder suplex, and a Shooting Star Press, but Joe kicked out. Bate then hit a Michinoku Driver but Coffey came back with a big German suplex for 2. They went back & forth with more offense, and Coffey avoided the Tyler Driver 97. Bate came back with a clothesline and a senton, then went on until Dabba-Kato came from out of nowhere attacked him for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Tyler Bate

– After the bell, Gallus pulls Joe to safety as Kato goes to work on Bate. Kato hits a big sitdown powerbomb to Bate, then stands tall over him.

– Baron Corbin is in the parking lot, telling the camera man he’s impressed with how Von Wagner confronted him tonight. Bron Breakker shows up and says he’s not finished with Von after last week. Corbin knocks Bron for getting put through the table. Bron says he will be watching next week’s match. Corbin mentions how everyone is afraid of Bron, but he isn’t. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for another Hard Hitting Home Truths segment with NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer. He talks about how hot it is in Florida but it will be boiling hot at Heatwave. He reveals he will defend the Cup against Noam Dar. Frazer’s screen is suddenly “hacked” by Meta-Four as Dar says this is a special edition of Supernova Sessions. They have words and Meta-Four knocks Frazer. Dar says he is the real champion and that’s a fact, and they do not deal in conspiracy theories. Frazer goes on about how his Cup is the real one. Dar says it doesn’t matter because Frazer didn’t beat him, he beat Oro Mensah. Frazer shows us footage from last wee with Dar admitting his Cup was a fake. Frazer introduces his Fraud Alarm, which stamps the screen with a large “FRAUD!” when Dar tells a lie. Dar keeps talking and the alarm goes non-stop. Dar says he wants Frazer to have his fun for now because next week he will be taking back what is rightfully his.

Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne

We go back to the ring and out comes Jacy Jayne. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a new vignette on Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza. We hear their grandfather, Humberto Garza, talking about what he taught them, and how all you have is family, whether you’re on top of the world or knocked down. He says when you lose, you don’t take it out on each other… if you lose, your cousin loses. The time has come for a new beginning… no more games or distractions. The video shows Humberto and Angel at their separate homes, looking over at the same photo of their grandfather. We go back to the ring and out comes Chase U – Thea Hail with Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. Hail is not her usual bubbly self again this week. They go back & forth until Hail sends Jayne to the floor, then follows. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jayne is in control. We see how she hit a neckbreaker and senton for 2 during the break. They go back & forth now, trading offense and pin attempts. At one point Hail applies the Kimura Lock but Jayne gets the ropes. Jayne comes back with a kick and a Spinebuster for 2. Jayne goes on and exposes the top turnbuckle, then kicks Hail and works her over. Andre ends up fixing the turnbuckle and saving Hail, but she yells at him. Jayne takes advantage and rolls Hail up for the win.

Winner: Jacy Jayne

– After the match, Jayne makes her exit as Hail yells at Chase.

– NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is backstage wrapping up his merchandise duties when Wes Lee comes in with the Heatwave contract. Lee says it’s time for Hayes to sign the most important item of the night. Hayes says he will see Lee next Tuesday. Lee smashes his fist down on the contract and says he doesn’t want to wait. Lee says he will see Hayes out there as he drags the table with him. Hayes tells security he’s got this.

– Wes Lee goes out to the ring with the table and Heatwave contract. Back to commercial.

NOTE: Our NXT results will wrap up shortly! We apologize for any inconvenience!

———————-

* More build for the NXT Heatwave special episode

* Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.