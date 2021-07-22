A segment at Wednesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings with NXT Champion Karrion Kross reportedly had to be re-filmed due to chants for Jeff Hardy from the crowd, and officials reportedly lied to the fans to keep them in the building for the re-shoot.

As noted, Monday’s RAW saw Kross make his official RAW debut with a loss to Hardy, which shocked a lot of fans and people in the company. Kross cut a post-match promo on Hardy, indicating that the feud will continue. You can click here for a backstage report on internal reactions to the match.

In an update, Kross filmed a segment at Wednesday’s NXT TV tapings, which were held as the show will air on Syfy for the next two weeks due to Olympics coverage on the USA Network. This was Kross’ first live appearance in front of a crowd since the loss to Hardy, as his appearance on Tuesday’s live NXT was only on the big screen. Fans responded to Kross’ in-ring appearance with chants for Hardy, according to Bodyslam. That led to the segment being re-taped. It was noted that the “Hardy” chants began as soon as Kross came out inside the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Kross cut a promo on Samoa Joe and then retreated from the ring as Joe ran down. The segment was so taken over by the Hardy chants that it had to be re-done. To make things worse, WWE officials reportedly lied to the fans to keep them in the crowd for the re-shoot.

“They even lied to us and said something special was going to happen so we wouldn’t leave.” a source in attendance said. “[A crew member] told me the show wasn’t over. When [we] tried to leave, he told us there was a surprise.”

You can click here for full spoilers from Wednesday’s NXT TV tapings, which are for the next two episodes. The spoilers include news on plans for the Joe vs. Kross feud.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.