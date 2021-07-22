During an appearance on The Bump, Finn Balor named Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe as the two wrestlers he’d be most interested in tagging with. Here’s what he had to say:

That is something I honestly haven’t thought about once. Obviously, if [Samoa] Joe becomes available again, obviously, that’s a dream partner for me. We’ve had a very long friendship and long rivalry in the ring. You know, one of my great friends on SmackDown is Kevin Owens. So, if he ever needs me as a tag team partner, I’ll be willing to step up.

Credit: The Bump. H/T WrestlingInc.