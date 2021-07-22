During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on why he thinks it’s a great time to be a wrestling fan. Here’s what he had to say:

Oh how he talents are loving it. They’re realizing what true passion feels like in front of a live audience. And our audience, because they’re younger, are loaded for bear. They’re bringing their signs and posters, and it reminds me of the Attitude Era as far as audience participation. It’s a really good time to be a wrestling fan no matter what brand you support. I’m a big believer that if you’re a wrestling fan, be a wrestling fan of all of it. Don’t go out of your way to piss on something that’s not on fire. Just leave it alone and support it. These guys are doing the same thing that if you’re a fan and you could be a wrestler that you would want to do. It’s a great time to be a fan.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.