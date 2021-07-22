Pro-wrestling star Kiera Hogan recently announced on her OnlyFans account that she is done with IMPACT Wrestling. She writes:

“What’s up babies! I’m in Nashville for tapings and you guys will be the first to know that this is my last IMPACT tapings and I’m going to see what else is out there for me. I’m so excited and scared but I know whatever I choose to do I’m gonna be the best and that’s on periodt.”

Hogan joined IMPACT back in 2017, and is a former two-times Knockout tag team champion alongside Tasha Steelz. The duo lost the belts at last Saturday’s Slammiversary pay per view, but will be receiving an official rematch on this Thursday’s IMPACT on AXS.