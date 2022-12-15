The December 27 edition of WWE NXT was taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

* Julius Creed defeated JD McDonagh. Creed got the pin after his sliding lariat. After the match, Indus Sher confronted The Creed Brothers

* Wendy Choo defeated Cora Jade

* Scrypts defeated Ikemen Jiro

* Lyra Valkyria defeated Lash Legend

* The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid defeated Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade

* Fallon Henley defeated Kiana James

* Drew Gulak came to the ring for a training segment with Hank Walker. He demonstrated to other NXT wrestlers how to do various submissions. Charlie Dempsey interrupted and had words with Gulak for a match to air “next week” or on the next live episode, January 3

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee retained over Tony D’Angelo. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo tried to interfere but Donovan Dijak came out and beat him to the back, then Lee got the pin

