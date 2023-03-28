Tonight’s taped WWE NXT episode will be the go-home show for Saturday’s Stand & Deliver event. The episode was taped last Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

We will have live coverage of tonight’s NXT broadcast at 8pm ET. Below are full spoilers for tonight, along with a promo:

* Axiom eliminated Nathan Frazer to win the Battle Royal to join NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov at Stand & Deliver. Wes was on commentary. The match also included Dijak, Jinder Mahal, Xyon Quinn, Dabba-Kato, Scrypts, Apollo Crews, Dante Chen, Damon Kemp, Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, Odyssey Jones, Bryson Montana, Quincy Elliott, Javier Bernal, Oro Mensah and Hank Walker. Axiom and Frazer got a good amount of time for their one-on-one portion. Axiom, Dragon, Wes, JD and Ilja faced off in the ring after the match

* Tyler Bate defeated Von Wagner. Chase U was at ringside with Bate, Mr. Stone was with Von. Thea Hail knocked Stone out at one point. After the match, The Schism appeared on the big screen and Joe Gacy promised to control Chase University soon

* Elektra Lopez defeated Valentina Feroz

* Eddy Thorpe defeated Myles Borne. Thorpe looked great in his debut

* Indi Hartwell defeated Ivy Nile and Sol Ruca in a Last Chance Qualifier for the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver, to join Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria. After the match, the Ladder Match competitors looked on from the crowd, ring and stage, but there was no mention at all of NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez or if she will be at Stand & Deliver

* Drew Gulak defeated Hank Walker. Charlie Dempsey, from ringside, hit Walker with a cheap shot at one point, allowing Gulak to get the pin

* Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. Jensen and Briggs would’ve been added to the NXT Tag Team Titles Triple Threat at Stand & Deliver if they won here. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kiana James and Fallon Henley were at ringside for Briggs and Jensen. After the match, James confessed there was something she needed to tell Jensen but she’d rather show him… she kissed him, and they were happy. Fallon and Briggs looked on and weren’t too thrilled

* Grayson Waller came to the ring to sign the contract to make his Stand & Deliver match with Johnny Gargano an Unsanctioned match. Gargano was banned from the building and Vic Joseph was at the table with the contract, security was surrounding the ring to keep Gargano out. At one point Gargano’s music hit to distract Waller. A masked man ran in to switch places with a camera man, but it was Gargano. This kicked off a brawl all around the arena. Gargano suffered a cut or busted nose at one point, but he got the best of Waller and spoke to the crowd, telling them he has a history with Unsanctioned matches and he will put an end to Waller

