A big contract signing has been added to tonight’s WWE NXT card.

WWE has announced that Carmelo Hayes and NXT Champion Bron Breakker will sign their contract for Stand & Deliver on tonight’s NXT episode. The match was officially announced last week at Roadblock.

The only other confirmed Stand & Deliver match for WrestleMania 39 Weekend as of this writing is Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s NXT:

* Stand & Deliver contract signing for Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker

* Dabba-Kato vs. Apollo Crews

* Johnny Gargano addresses his NXT return and Stand & Deliver match with Grayson Waller

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defends against Pretty Deadly

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends in another Open Challenge

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

