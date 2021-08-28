Mandy Rose may have suffered an injury during Tuesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings, which will air this coming Tuesday night on the USA Network.

This week’s NXT show saw Rose approach Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne following their loss to Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro. Rose, who has been scouting NXT talent since returning to the brand from RAW earlier this summer, told Dolin and Jayne that they should follow her if they never want to feel and be defeated again.

In an update, Rose made her NXT in-ring return at Tuesday’s tapings in a match that will air next Tuesday night, according to Trent Osborne of Bodyslam.

It was noted that Rose wrestled Sarray and at one point, she was sent out of the ring with a dropkick. Dolin and Jayne came down to assist, and covered Rose’s face with a towel. She was then helped to the back, and the referee called the match for Sarray via count out.

Rose later appeared in a segment while Dolin and Jayne attacked Catanzaro and Carter, and now she was wearing a protective face mask, similar to the one Sheamus has been wearing on RAW.

There’s no word on if Rose was legitimately injured, but it sounds like this could be a storyline injury to introduce the face mask to her character.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s taped NXT. Below are matches and segments that have been announced for the episode:

* Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight

* Duke Hudson vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* New NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov appears

* Roderick Strong hosts a Diamond Mine Open Challenge

