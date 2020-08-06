WWE NXT Starts Late In the UK and India This Week

This week’s WWE NXT episode was delayed in the UK and India due to unspecified issues.

NXT airs on BT Sport in the UK, and on SonyLIV in India.

The NXT broadcast in the UK started around 17 minutes late, in the middle of the #1 contender’s match between Rhea Ripley and winner Dakota Kai, according to Gary Cassidy on Twitter. Instead of NXT, an episode of Meet The Manager was airing before that.

BT Sport issued the following message on the delay: “In light of recent events, there’s been a change to our scheduled programming.”

There’s no word yet on exactly what led to the delays, but we will keep you updated.

