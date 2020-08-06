WWE NXT Starts Late In the UK and India This Week

This week’s WWE NXT episode was delayed in the UK and India due to unspecified issues.
NXT airs on BT Sport in the UK, and on SonyLIV in India.
The NXT broadcast in the UK started around 17 minutes late, in the middle of the #1 contender’s match between Rhea Ripley and winner Dakota Kai, according to Gary Cassidy on Twitter. Instead of NXT, an episode of Meet The Manager was airing before that.
BT Sport issued the following message on the delay: “In light of recent events, there’s been a change to our scheduled programming.”
There’s no word yet on exactly what led to the delays, but we will keep you updated.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Producer Pat Buck Posts Message for Those Who Don’t Know About His Career
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Tweet About a Possible Match
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Wanted to Work with FTR In WWE
- AEW Star No Longer on Twitter After Criticism from Fans
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch