Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, superstar Matt Hardy engaged in a brawl with the Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara, extending their feud that began when the Broken One arrived in the promotion back in March.
During their fight…Guevara threw a chair at Hardy’s head and one of the legs busted him open in a scary looking spot. According to Fightful Select, 13 stitches were required to close Hardy’s wound, but he is said to be doing just fine.
You can check out part of their brawl below.
.@sammyguevara you mad man!! #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/MAsg8y3qZ8
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 6, 2020
Matt Hardy gets busted open by the thrown chair and bleeds everywhere. Wow. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/G6jbPF2CLJ
— GIFSkull IV – Fire @Jack Dorsey, Antitrust ASAP (@GifSkullIV) August 6, 2020
