Matches Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT Episode

Two more matches have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT episode.

Karrion Kross will return to the ring next Wednesday night to face Danny Burch.

The match was made as Burch wants payback fro Kross choking him out on this week’s show. Kross was shown no the big screen following NXT Champion Keith Lee’s non-title win over Cameron Grimes, in the backstage area somewhere with Burch and other people laid out. Kross choked Burch out before leaving him laying.

On a related note, Kross vs. Lee was not confirmed for “Takeover: XXX” again this week but it looks like they are moving closer to making the match official. Kross noted in tonight’s promo that he hasn’t seen NXT General Manager William Regal since he was signed, so he and Lee will have to do this the hard way. Kross said Lee is the man who can make things happen around NXT, so he used the bodies on the ground as motivation for Lee to confirm the title shot at Takeover.

Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest has also been announced for next Wednesday’s NXT episode. They faced off in the parking lot during a segment on this week’s show, as the only two Superstars who are now confirmed for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at the upcoming “Takeover: XXX” event.

For those who missed it, there have been several changes made to the Ladder Match at Takeover. You can click here for the full story.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network:

* Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch

* Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest

* Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. a mystery opponent in a Triple Threat qualifier for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title

