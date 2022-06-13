Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has confirmed his release from WWE NXT.

As noted, it was revealed over the weekend that Donovan had been released on June 11 due to a “policy issue” but no other details were provided. It was said that this was not a budget or creative decision, and that Donovan was told he might be brought back to the compny in a year or so.

In an update, Donovan took to Twitter today and confirmed the departure, noting that he will be back from this “bump in the road.”

“Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back [wolf face emoji],” he wrote.

Donovan, who is in a relationship with NXT 2.0 newcomer Thea Hail, has been featured prominently on NXT programming as of late, as a member of Tony D’Angelo’s stable with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Donovan and Lorenzo came up short against Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes on last week’s NXT show, which came just days after Tony D and his crew defeated Legado del Fantasma in six-man action at NXT In Your House.

Donovan was signed in the mid-March WWE Performance Center Class that featured names like Stacks, Roxanne Perez, Sloane Jacobs, and Arianna Grace, among others. Donovan went by Cole Karter on the indies, and made a few appearances for AEW as an enhancement talent.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the full tweet from Donovan:

Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back 🐺 — Troy Donovan (@troydonovanwwe) June 13, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.