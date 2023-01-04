WWE NXT Superstars Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly are set to work main roster events this month.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Pretty Deadly is scheduled to work the non-televised main roster WWE live events scheduled for this coming weekend. There’s also talk of having them work live events the following weekend.

There’s no word yet on when Pretty Deadly might be called up to RAW or SmackDown, but they are booked for the upcoming weekend events so that main roster officials can give them a look.

Pretty Deadly will be in action during the NXT New Year’s Evil special next Tuesday night. They will run a three-team Gauntlet against teams to be announced, and if they win, they will become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day. Prince and Wilson dropped the titles to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at NXT Deadline on December 10, and they have feuded since then.

With Pretty Deadly working weekend main roster live events, it’s likely we will see them on an upcoming episode of WWE Main Event.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.