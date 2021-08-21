WWE held two dark matches before tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
The first pre-show dark match featured a battle of WWE NXT Superstars as Ridge Holland defeated Austin Theory.
The second match saw Keith Lee work as a heel as he picked up another squash match win over local talent “Awesome” Andy Palafox.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s pre-SmackDown dark matches:
Exclusive footage: Keith Lee beats a local talent before #Smackdown goes on air.@Fightful @SeanRossSapp pic.twitter.com/ntNmPKQVph
— Ahmed (@rainmakerxahmed) August 21, 2021
Austin Theroy vs Ridge Holland, Keith Lee vs local talent. #Smackdown dark match. #WWEPhoenix pic.twitter.com/rZIp6nmPeq
— AB Normal 🐈 🇨🇦🏳️🌈🍟😈 (@kat_woman13) August 20, 2021
King Keith Lee in the dark match pic.twitter.com/PgR82ILkUm
— Kalli (@kallishungry) August 20, 2021
Keith freaking Lee! pic.twitter.com/mT1nXDo6xH
— Saif (@SaifQuadri) August 20, 2021
Crowd going wild for Keith Lee! pic.twitter.com/uhT8NlgwBS
— Saif (@SaifQuadri) August 20, 2021
