WWE NXT UK Results 10/8/20

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

His name is in the history books, but he wants more!@Flash_Morgan is determined to take down @AKidWrestler tonight in the first round of the #HeritageCup! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/IPMrc0wCR5 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 8, 2020

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Xia Brookside & Dani Luna vs. Nina Samuels & Amale

Luna and Samuels will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luna with two waist lock takedowns. Luna applies a front face lock. Samuels transitions into a wrist lock. Luna with a fireman’s carry takeover. Luna applies a wrist lock. Brookside tags herself in. Brookside applies a wrist lock. Brookside with a side headlock takeover. Samuels answers with the headscissors neck lock. Brookside pops back to a vertical base. Brookside start dancing. Brookside brings Samuels to the corner. Brookside tags in Luna. Double Wrist Lock. Double Chop for a two count. Samuels stomps on the left foot of Luna. Samuels tags in Amale. Amale drives her knee into the midsection of Luna. Amale punches Luna in the back. Amale pie faces Luna. Amale with a forearm smash. Amale applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Amale with The PK for a two count. Amale applies a front face lock. Amale tags in Samuels.

Double Irish Whip. Luna with a double clothesline for a two count. Luna whips Samuels across the ring. Samuels goes for The Running Crossbody Block, but Luna counters with The Fallaway Slam. Luna tags in Brookside. Brookside with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Samuels reverses out of the irish whip from Brookside. Brookside ducks a clothesline from Samuels. Brookside with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Samuels side steps Brookside into the turnbuckles. Samuels hits The Tilt-A-Whirl Kick. Samuels with a HandSpring Kick to Luna. Brookside rolls Samuels over for a one count. Samuels transitions into a ground and pound attack. Samuels slams Brookside’s face on the canvas. The referee is trying to get Luna out of the ring. Amale is choking Brookside with her boot. Samuels with clubbing blows to Brookside’s back. Samuels with The Reverse Suplex for a two count. Samuels applies a side headlock.

Amale tags herself in. Amale with the lateral press for a two count. Samuels is pissed. Amale is raining down haymakers. Amale with The Figure Four Head Slam for a two count. Amale goes for a Bodyslam, but Brookside lands back on her feet. Brookside rolls under a clothesline from Amale. Brookside tags in Luna. Luna drops Amale with a Spinning Elbow Strike. Luna bodyslams Amale. Amale fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Luna kicks the right shoulder of Amale. Luna clotheslines Amale. Luna with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Amale pulls Luna down to the mat. Samuels heads to the backstage area. Luna rolls Amale over for a two count. Amale slaps Luna in the chest. Amale with The Rolling Elbow. Amale with forearm shivers. Luna responds with a Release German Suplex. Luna puts Amale on the top turnbuckle. Luna tags in Brookside. Brookside connects with The Brooksy Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Xia Brookside & Dani Luna via Pinfall

Everyone seems 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 for @Kay_Lee_Ray's State of the Union address tonight. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/LNZbB6XV08 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 8, 2020

Second Match: Saxon Huxley vs. Jack Starz

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Huxley slings Starz across the ring. Starz side steps Huxley into the turnbuckles. Starz dodges The Big Boot. Starz applies a wrist lock. Huxley drives his knee into the midsection of Starz. Huxley applies a wrist lock. Huxley drops Starz with a shoulder tackle. Huxley stands on the left shoulder of Starz. Huxley maintains wrist control. Huxley hoists Starz up in the air. Starz with Two Dropkicks. Huxley with a Bodyslam. Huxley with a Running Knee Lift. Huxley whips Starz into the turnbuckles. Huxley with a Big Biel Throw. Huxley punches Starz in he back. Huxley with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Forearm Exchange. Huxley buries his knee into the midsection of Starz.

Huxley repeatedly whips Starz into the turnbuckles. Huxley levels Starz with a Body Avalanche. Huxley applies the cravate. Starz is displaying his fighting spirit. Huxley with a knee lift. Huxley applies The Argentine BackBreaker. Starz side steps Huxley into the turnbuckles. Starz with a chop/forearm combination. Starz dropkicks the left knee of Huxley. Starz with a Running Crossbody Block for a one count. Starz with Three Uppercuts. Huxley responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Huxley goes for The Running PowerSlam, but Starz lands back on his feet. Starz HeadButts Huxley. Huxley catches Starz in mid-air. Huxley with a Running PowerSlam into the turnbuckles. Huxley connects with The Elevated Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Saxon Huxley via Pinfall

Third Match: The A-Kid vs. Flash Morgan Webster In A First Round Match In The Inaugural NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Webster applies a wrist lock. Strong lockup. Kid with a side headlock takeover. Wrist Lock Exchange. Webster with an arm-bar takedown. Kid applies a double wrist lock. Kid transitions into a front face lock. Webster with a wrist lock takedown. Kid answers with the headscissors escape. Webster with a single leg takedown. Webster grabs a side headlock. Kid transitions into a hammerlock. Webster launches Kid over the top rope. Webster with a SpringBoard Dropkick as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Test Of Strength. Kid with a single leg takedown. Kid applies a side headlock. Webster answers with a headscissors neck lock. Kid grapevines the legs of Webster. Kid applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Webster falls on top of Kid for a one count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Webster with a wrist lock takedown. Webster applies a hammerlock. Kid with a cartwheel escape. Kid headbutts the midsection of Webster. Kid whips Webster across the ring. Webster goes for a sunset flip, but Kid lands back on his feet. Webster avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Kid goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Webster ducks out of the way. Rollup Exchange. Webster connects with The Victory Roll to pickup the first pinfall of the match. Webster up 1-0.

THIRD ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid backs Webster into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Webster with a waist lock go-behind. Kid with an arm-bar takedown. Kid grabs a side wrist lock. Webster reverses the hold. Kid drops Webster with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Test Of Strength. Webster applies a straight jacket hold. Kid reverses the hold. Webster sends Kid to the corner. Kid decks Webster with a back elbow smash. Kid dives over Webster. Kid showcases his agility. Kid with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Kid hits The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Kid with the irish whip. Webster drops Kid with The Rude Boy Block. Kid rolls Webster over for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Webster ducks a clothesline from Kidd. Webster connects with The Reverse Hurricanrana as time expires.

FOURTH ROUND

Webster nails Kid with The Pump Kick for a two count. Webster ascends to the top turnbuckle. Kid with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kid with an Avalanche Spanish Fly. Kid ties things up with The Busaiku Knee.

FIFTH ROUND

Kid with two palm strikes. Kid kicks the left hamstring of Webster. Palm Strike Exchange. Kid dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Kid applies a double wrist lock. Kid with heavy bodyshots. Kid goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Webster counters with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Webster denies The Omoplata. Webster with a palm strike. Kid responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kid with a forearm smash. Webster denies The Sleeper Hold. Webster HeadButts Kid. Webster sends Kid tumbling to the floor. Webster lands The Suicide Dive. Webster rolls Kid back into the ring. Webster goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Kid ducks out of the way. Kid applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kid makes Webster tap out to The Omoplata.

Winner: The A-Kid, 2-1 via Submission

– Next Week On NXT UK, Dave Mastiff will battle Joseph Conners.

Kay Lee Ray’s State Of The Union

Kay Lee Ray: I know that all of you thought I couldn’t do it. I know that the entire NXT UK Universe thought that I was going to lose my championship two weeks ago. But in the end, it was me that came out on top and defeated the mighty Piper Niven. See, some people may have been surprised by that, but not me. Every day my record breaking title reign, gets longer and longer, despite all the adversity that i’ve had to go through, and no one in this division is gonna change that. And if anyone has a problem with that, well, you know where to find me.

– Aoife Valkyrie, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, Nina Samuels, Amale, Isla Dawn walks down to the ring.

Kay Lee Ray: Well, hello, girls. What’s the matter? Did you have to buddy up to come over and confront the big bad Kay Lee Ray? See, here in WWE, we have queens and we have bosses, but all I see around me is pretenders. Witches that can’t cast spells. Valkyries that can’t fly. And these two can’t even get a long, long enough to challenge me. Here she is, the worst of them all, the ultimate let down, a piper that plays to my tune.

– Samuels and Amale starts ganging up on Piper Niven. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Ray. Valkyrie with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. All hell starts breaking loose in the BT Sports Studio. Ray starts laughing. Ray and Jinny are brawling on the stage. Valkyrie wipes out everybody with a Flying Crossbody Block. Ray retreats to the backstage area to close the show.

Checkout Episode 226 of The Hoots Podcast