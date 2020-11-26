WWE NXT UK Results 11/26/20

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

First Match: Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Amir Jordan For The WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Devlin applies a side headlock. Jordan whips Devlin across the ring. Devlin drops Jordan with a shoulder tackle. Devlin with a side headlock takeover. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jordan with a wrist lock takedown. Jordan taunts Devlin. Strong lockup. Devlin drives his knee into the midsection of Jordan. Devlin punches Jordan in the back. Devlin stomps on Jordan’s back. Devlin applies a wrist lock. Devlin whips Jordan across the ring. Devlin scores the elbow knockdown. Devlin with a high elbow smash. Devlin bodyslams Jordan. Devlin with a knee drop for a two count. Devlin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Devlin with the lateral press for a two count.

Devlin punches Jordan in the back. Devlin with a Belly to Back Suplex. Devlin unloads three knife edge chops. Devlin talks smack to Jordan. Jordan with a flurry of chops. Jordan with the irish whip. Jordan follows that with The Stinger Splash. Devlin dropkicks Jordan. Devlin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Devlin with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Devlin hammers down on the back of Jordan’s neck. Jordan with heavy bodyshots. Devlin scores a right jab. Devlin applies the cravate. Jordan with a chop/gut punch combination. Devlin reverses out of the irish whip from Jordan. Jordan kicks Devlin in the face. Devlin ducks a clothesline from Jordan. Devlin with The Uranage Slam. Devlin hits The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Devlin dumps Jordan out of the ring. Devlin kicks Jordan in the chest. Devlin stands on Jordan’s face. Devlin rolls Jordan back into the ring.

The referee admonishes Devlin. Following a snap mare takeover, Devlin stomps on the left shoulder of Jordan. Devlin with a ShoulderBreaker. Devlin drives his knee into the midsection of Jordan. Devlin applies The Abdominal Stretch. Jordan with a Hip Toss. Jordan with a chop/forearm combination. Devlin reverses out of the irish whip from Jordan. Jordan with a Running Clothesline. Jordan with a Stinger Splash. Jordan sends Devlin back first into the turnbuckles. Jordan with a Back Body Drop. Jordan clotheslines Devlin over the top rope. Jordan lands The Suicide Dive. Jordan rolls Devlin back into the ring. Jordan drops Devlin with The Roll Through FlatLiner for a two count. Jordan ascends to the top turnbuckle. Devlin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Devlin with a blistering chop. Devlin goes for The Avalanche Spanish Fly, but Jordan blocks it. Jordan decks Devlin with a back elbow smash. Devlin denies The Sunset Bomb. Jordan connects with The Electric Chair Driver for a two count. Jordan goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Devlin gets his knees up in the air. Devlin makes Jordan tap out to The Texas CloverLeaf.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Jordan Devlin via Submission

Noam Dar Promo

Second Match: Jinny vs. Isla Dawn

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dawn applies a side headlock. Jinny tugs on Dawn’s hair. Jinny applies a side headlock. Dawn whips Jinny across the ring. Dawn drops down on the canvas. Dawn drives her knee into the midsection of Jinny. Following a snap mare takeover, Dawn with a back chop. Dawn kicks Jinny in the chest. Dawn with a double knee drop for a two count. Dawn tugs on Jinny’s hair. Jinny avoids The PK. Jinny kicks Dawn in the face. Jinny drops Dawn with The Rolling Liger Kick. Jinny repeatedly stomps on Dawn’s chest. Dawn delivers a gut punch. Jinny with clubbing blows to Dawn’s back. Jinny talks smack to Dawn. Jinny applies The Octopus Stretch.

Dawn grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Jinny applies the cravate. Jinny rolls Dawn over for a two count. Jinny and Dawn are trading back and forth shots. Jinny repeatedly kcks Dawn in the face. Dawn ducks a clothesline from Jinny. Dawn drops Jinny with The Big Boot. Dawn with clubbing mid-kicks. Dawn with a Running Knee Strike. Dawn follows that with The Running Meteora. Dawn connects with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Jinny blocks a boot from Dawn. Jinny sends Dawn face first into her right knee. Dawn applies The Tarantula. Dawn dives over Jinny. Dawn blocks a boot from Jinny. Jinny with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jinny violently stomps on the left knee of Dawn. Jinny makes Dawn tap out to The Modified STF.

Winner: Jinny via Submission

Third Match: Trent Seven vs. The A-Kid In The Finals Of The Inaugural NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Seven backs Kid into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Kid backs Seven into the ropes. Test Of Strength. Kid with a single leg takedown. Kid applies a side headlock. Seven answers with the headscissors escape. Kid pops back on his feet. Seven PowerBombs Kid for a two count. Kid brings Seven down to the mat. Kid grabs a side headlock. Seven wraps his legs around Kid’s neck. Kid kicks Seven in the face. Kid grapevines the legs of Seven. Kid applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Seven goes for a snap mare takeover, but Kid lands back on his feet. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Chain grappling exchange as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Test Of Strength. Seven has the leverage advantage. Seven pins Kid’s shoulders to the mat for a two count. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Kid applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Kid is trying to hyperextend the shoulders of Seven. Kid with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Kid with The European Clutch for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid with a rolling single leg takedown. Kid applies The Knee Bar. Seven delivers Bop and Bang as time expires. Kid is pissed.

THIRD ROUND

Kid with a Running Dropkick. Seven unloads two knife edge chops. Machine Gun Chops. Kid kicks Seven in the face. Knife Edge Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange. Seven blocks a boot from Kid. Seven hammers down on the right knee of Kid. Seven with a blistering chop. Kid drops Seven with The Pele Kick. Kid hits The PK for a two count. Kid with a Running Mid-Kick. Kid connects with The House Call which scores the first pinfall of the match. Kid is up 1-0.

FOURTH ROUND

Kid with The Running Mid-Kick for a two count. Kid applies The CrossFace. Kid keeps Seven grounded. Kid applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kid transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kid follows that with The Triangle Choke. Seven with a waist lock go-behind. Seven goes for The Seven Star Lariat, but Kid counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kid transitions into another Triangle Choke. Seven PowerBombs Kid as time expires.

FIIFTH ROUND

Seven applies a front face lock. Kid with a waist lock go-behind. Kid goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Seven holds onto the ropes. Kid pops back on his feet. Seven goes for The Fake Out DDT, but Kid counters with The Northern Lights Suplex. Seven drops Kid with The Snap DDT for a two count. Seven is displaying his frustration. Seven with a corner clothesline. Kid negates The Burning Hammer. Seven chops the right knee of Kid. Seven attacks the back of Kid’s neck. Seven goes for an Avalanche Belly to Back Suplex, but Kid counters with The Crossbody Block for a two count as time expired. Seven got saved by the bell.

SIXTH ROUND

Kid ducks a clothesline from Seven. Seven dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Seven rolls Kid over for a two count. Seven avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Seven back chops Kid. Seven with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Seven hits The Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Kid with an inside cradle for a two count. Seven with a blistering chop. Seven connects with The Seven Star Lariat for a two count. Seven follows that with The Burning Hammer for a two count. Kid had his foot under the bottom rope. Seven tells Kid to get up. Kid denies The PileDriver. Seven with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Kid goes for The CrossFace, but Seven rolls him over to tie things up.

SUDDEN DEATH ROUND

Palm Strike Exchange. Kid repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Seven. Seven with an Inside Out Lariat. Seven repeatedly kicks Kidd in the chest. Chop/Kick Exchange. Seven with The Emerald Flowsion off the ring apron. Kid gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Seven connects with The Seven Star Lariat. Seven maintains wrist control. Seven goes for The Burning Hammer, but Kid lands back on his feet. Kid SuperKicks Seven. Kid drops Seven with The House Call. Seven denies The Omoplata. Seven with clubbing elbow smashes. Kid makes Seven tap out to The Omoplata.

Winner: The 2020 NXT UK Heritage Cup Winner, (2-1) The A-Kid via Submission

