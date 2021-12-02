WWE NXT UK Results 12/2/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Xia Brookside For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Satomura with an arm-drag takedown. Satomura applies an arm-bar. Satomura grapples around Brookside. Brookside with a Hip Smash. Satomura applies a wrist lock. Satomura kicks out the legs of Brookside. Wrist Lock Exchange. Brookside applies a hammerlock. Satomura with a single leg takedown. Satomura applies a leg lock. Brookside with three up kicks. Satomura drops her weight on the right leg of Brookside. Brookside repeatedly kicks Satomura in the back. Satomura repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Brookside. Satomura launches Brookside across the ring. Brookside kicks the left hamstring of Satomura. Brookside with a side headlock takeover. Satomura answers with a headscissors neck lock. Brookside gets back to a vertical base. Brookside taunts Satomura. Satomura backs Brookside into the ropes.

Satomura blocks a boot from Brookside. Brookside kicks Satomura in the face. Brookside continues to kick the left hamstring of Satomura. Brookside with a Running Meteora. Brookside repeatedly stomps on Satomura’s back. Brookside argues with the referee. Following a snap mare takeover, Brookside kicks Satomura in the back for a one count. Satomura with two forearm smashes. Satomura unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Satomura bodyslams Brookside. Satomura applies a wrist lock. Satomura with another Mid-Kick. Satomura brings Brookside down to the mat. Satomura drives her knees into the right shoulder of Brookside for a two count. Brookside avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Satomura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Brookside puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Brookside kicks Satomura in the chest. Brookside with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Brookside with a forearm smash. Satomura answers with a Spinning Back Kick. Satomura uppercuts Brookside. Satomura applies a side headlock. Satomura Powerslams Brookside for a two count. Brookside avoids The Spin Kick. Brookside with The Roundhouse Kick. Brookside hits The CodeBreaker for a two count. Brookside is displaying her frustration. Brookside with clubbing blows to Satomura’s back. Satomura drops Brookside with The Overhead Kick. Brookside denies The Death Valley Driver. Brookside with a forearm smash. Satomura responds with The Roundhouse Kick. Satomura connects with The Death Valley Driver. Satomura plants Brookside with The Scorpio Rising to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura via Pinfall

Second Match: Kenny Williams vs. Saxon Huxley

Williams throws a bag at Huxley before the bell rings. Williams with a flurry of strikes in the corner. Huxley decks Williams with a back elbow smash. Huxley sends Williams into the ropes. Huxley scores two elbow knockdowns. Huxley drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Short-Arm Reversal by Williams. Williams rakes the eyes of Huxley. Huxley shoves Williams. Huxley drops Williams with a shoulder tackle. Huxley with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Huxley pulls Williams to the center of the ring. Huxley applies a waist lock. Williams with two sharp elbow strikes. Huxley with a forearm across the back of Williams. Williams regroups on the outside. Huxley with a running clothesline. Huxley rolls Williams back into the ring. Huxley kicks Williams in the face. Huxley delivers The Running Boot for a two count.

Williams applies a side headlock. Williams tugs on Huxley’s hair. Huxley with a Spinning BackBreaker. Huxley starts rag dolling Williams. Huxley launches Williams to the corner. Huxley levels Williams with The Body Avalanche. Huxley sends Williams to the corner. Williams side steps Huxley into the turnbuckles. Williams with a Running Pump Kick. Williams repeatedly stomps on Huxley’s chest. Williams applies a front face lock. Williams rakes the back of Huxley. Williams rolls Huxley back into the ring. Williams with a basement dropkick for a two count. Williams punches Huxley in the back. Williams kicks Huxley in the face. Williams delivers a chop block. Williams with a Flying Seated Senton for a two count.

Williams with clubbing crossfaces. Huxley launches Williams across the ring. Williams with a diving chop block. Williams applies a cravate. Huxley with heavy bodyshots. Huxley blocks a boot from Williams. Huxley with a straight right hand. Huxley with a waist lock toss. Huxley hits The Chokeslam BackBreaker. Huxley is mauling Williams in the corner. Huxley with two short-arm clotheslines. Huxley with a Big Biel Throw. Huxley repeatedly drives Williams back first into the turnbuckles. Huxley with The Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Huxley drags Williams to the corner. Huxley stomps on Williams back. Huxley drops Williams with The Big Boot. Huxley goes for The SpringBoard Elbow Drop, but Williams ducks out of the way. Williams connects with The DDT for a two count. Williams with clubbing blows to Huxley’s back. Williams gets distracted by Subculture’s theme song. Huxley with a Leaping Hip Attack. Huxley plants Williams with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Saxon Huxley via Pinfall

Third Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Rampage Brown For The WWE NXT UK Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Brown backs Dragunov into the turnbuckles. Dragunov ducks a clothesline from Brown. Strong lockup. Dragunov with a waist lock go-behind. Brown backs Dragunov into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Dragunov avoids the back elbow smash. Dragunov with a knife edge chop. Dragunov applies a waist lock. Stalemate in the corner. Forearm Exchange. Dragunov applies a side headlock. Brown with a Belly to Back Suplex. Dragunov keeps grasp on the side headlock. Brown whips Dragunov across the ring. Dragunov runs into Brown. Dragunov with a side headlock takeover.

Brown sends Dragunov into the ropes. Dragunov with a shoulder block. Dragunov applies The Sleeper Hold. Brown with The Back Drop Driver. Dragunov regroups on the outside. Brown repeatedly drives Dragunov back first into the steel ring post. Brown rolls Dragunov back into the ring. Brown bodyslams Dragunov for a one count. Brown stands on Dragunov’s back. Dragunov with a blistering chop. Brown denies the double leg takedown. Brown with two elbow drops for a two count. Brown applies a waist lock. Dragunov hammers down on the back of Brown’s neck. Dragunov with a knife edge chop.

Brown HeadButts Dragunov. Brown repeatedly whips Dragunov into the turnbuckles. Brown with a knife edge chop for a two count. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Brown rocks Dragunov with a forearm smash. Brown whips Dragunov across the ring. Dragunov is favoring his back. Dragunov denies The Doctor Bomb. Dragunov hammers down on the left knee of Brown. Dragunov with a Back Body Drop. Dragunov goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Brown blocks it. Dragunov with combination forearms. Dragunov with a discus palm strike. Brown denies The Vertical Suplex. Brown with a forearm smash. Dragunov responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. The referee decided to call off the match because Brown was no longer able to continue.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Champion, Ilja Dragunov via Referee Stoppage

Checkout Episode 286 of The Hoots Podcast