WWE NXT UK Results 12/3/20

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Rampage Brown vs. Saxon Huxley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Huxley applies a side headlock. Brown whips Huxley across the ring. Brown runs into Huxley. Strong lockup. Brown applies a side headlock. Huxley whips Brown across the ring. Brown ducks a clothesline from Huxley. Shoulder Tackle Exchange. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Huxley drives his knee into the midsection of Brown. Huxley punches Brown in the back. Brown reverses out of the irish whip from Huxley. Brown dropkicks Huxley. Brown with a straight right hand. Huxley kicks Brown in the gut. Brown with a forearm smash. Brown punches Huxley in the back. Brown whips Huxley across the ring. Brown clotheslines Huxley for a one count. Huxley with heavy bodyshots. Brown rocks Huxley with a forearm smash. Brown with The Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Forearm Exchange. Huxley reverses out of the irish whip from Brown. Brown kicks Huxley in the chest. Brown clotheslines Huxley over the top rope. Huxley regroups on the outside. Huxley pulls Brown out of the ring. Second Forearm Exchange. Huxley repeatedly drives Brown back first into the ring apron. Huxley with clubbing blows to Brown’s back. Huxley rolls Brown back into the ring. Huxley drops Brown with The Flying Clothesline for a two count. Huxley stomps on Brown’s back. Huxley with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Huxley repeatedly whips Brown into the turnbuckles. Brown kicks Huxley in the face. Huxley hits The Uranage Slam for a two count. Huxley with desperation covers. Huxley paces around the ring. Brown has Huxley perched on the top turnbuckle. Brown goes for The SuperPlex, but Huxley blocks it. Huxley shoves Brown off the middle turnbuckle. Brown PowerSlams Huxley in mid-air. Brown connects with The Doctor Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rampage Brown via Pinfall

Second Match: Aoife Valkyrie vs. Aleah James

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Valkyrie applies a side headlock. James whips Valkyrie across the ring. Valkyrie drops James with a shoulder tackle. James drops down on the canvas. Valkyrie slides under James. Valkyries dodges a dropkick from James. James avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Valkyrie applies a side headlock. James dodges The Leg Lariat. James goes for a Hurricanrana, but Valkyrie cartwheels back onto her feet. James with a double leg takedown. Rollup Exchange. James applies a side headlock. James with a side headlock takeover. Valkyrie sends James to the corner. James dives over Valkyrie.

James tells Valkyrie to bring it. James matrix under The Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyrie sweeps out the arms of James. Valkyrie with a low dropkick for a two count. Valkyrie figure fours the shoulders of James. Valkyrie rolls James over for a two count. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of James. Valkyrie with the irish whip. James side steps Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. James with a forearm smash. James dives over Valkyrie. James dropkicks Valkyrie for a two count. James hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Valkyrie unloads a flurry of palm strikes. Valkyrie with a Spinning Back Kick. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie follows that with The Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyrie connects with The Running BlockBuster. Valkyrie plants James with The Peripeteia to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aoife Valkyrie via Pinfall

Third Match: Joe Coffey vs. Alexander Wolfe

Wolfe with a waist lock takedown. Chain grappling exchange. Coffey slings Wolfe across the ring. Wolfe grabs the left leg of Coffey. Coffey with a clubbing blows to Wolfe’s back. Wolfe with a fireman’s carry takeover. Coffey unloads a flurry of strikes. Coffey punches Wolfe in the back. Coffey whips Wolfe across the ring. Coffey with The Pendulum BackBreaker. Coffey is mauling Wolfe in the corner. Wolfe backs Coffey into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Wolfe with a massive haymaker. The referee admonishes Wolfe. Wolfe kicks Coffey in the gut. Wolfe with three uppercuts. Wolfe repeatedly stomps on Coffey’s chest. Wolfe wraps the left shoulder of Coffey around the top rope. Wolfe hyperextends the left shoulder of Coffey. Wolfe with a Running Boot. Wolfe drives his knee into the midsection of Coffey. Wolfe uppercuts Coffey. Wolfe applies a wrist lock. Wolfe hammers down on the left shoulder of Coffey.

Coffey with heavy bodyshots. Coffey with forearm shivers. Wolfe brings Coffey down to the mat. Wolfe continues to attack the left shoulder of Coffey. Wolfe with clubbing uppercuts. Wolfe with a knee lift. Wolfe with The Swinging Arm-Ringer for a two count. Wolfe applies a top wrist lock. Wolfe and Coffey are trading back and forth shots. Wolfe goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Coffey blocks it. Coffey delivers a gut punch. Coffey with a Vertical Suplex. Coffey is busted open. Wolfe decks Coffey with a back elbow smash. Coffey yanks Wolfe off the middle turnbuckle. Coffey with Two Shoulder Tackles. Coffey whips Wolfe across the ring. Coffey with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Coffey lands The Stinger Splash. Coffey follows that with a Flying Crossbody Block. Coffey with The Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Coffey transitions into a ground and pound attack. Coffey applies the standing leg lock. Wolfe with clubbing up kicks. Wolfe rocks Coffey with a forearm smash. Coffey fights out of the fireman’s carry position.

Coffey goes for The Glasgow Sendoff, but Wolfe counters with The Knee Lift. Wolfe hits The Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Wolfe applies a waist lock. Coffey backs Wolfe into the turnbuckles. Coffey with a back elbow smash. Wolfe uppercuts Coffey in mid-air. Wolfe connects with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Coffey talks smack to Wolfe. Coffey negates The German Suplex. Coffey with two lariats. Wolfe kicks Coffey in the face. Wolfe with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Coffey with a Back Body Drop. Coffey drops Wolfe with All The Best For The Bells. Wolfe tumbles to the floor. Coffey rolls Wolfe back into the ring. Coffey hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wolfe brings Coffey to the ring apron. Forearm/Lariat Exchange. Wolfe with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Forearm Exchange. Coffey with The SlingShot Senton. Coffey with The Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey clotheslines the back of Wolfe’s neck. Coffey plants Wolfe with All The Best For The Bells to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joe Coffey via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Hunt w/Eddie Dennis vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

Pier six brawl before the bell rings. Stereo Suicide Dives. Andrews repeatedly stomps on Melrose’s chest. All hell breaking loose in The BT Sports Studios. Andrews and Webster rolls Hitchman back into the ring. Webster throws Melrose into the ringside barricade. Andrews ducks a clothesline from Hitchman. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. Andrews tags in Webster. Double Enzuigiri. Webster dropkicks Hitchman off the ring apron. Webster tags in Andrews. Webster with a SlingShot Pescado. Webster rolls Hitchman back into the ring. Andrews with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Andrews uppercuts Hitchman. Andrews with another chop/forearm combination. Melrose trips Andrews from the outside. Hitchman with a Belly to Back Suplex. Hitchman tags in Melrose. Melrose transitions into a ground ad pound attack. Melrose sends Andrews face first into the canvas. Melrose tags in Hitchman.

Melrose stomps on Andrews chest. Hitchman with an elbow drop. Hitchman hammers down on the back of Andrews neck. Hitchman with a forearm smash. Hitchman tugs on Andrews hair. Hitchman goes for a snap mare takeover, but Andrews lands back on his feet. Andrews unloads a flurry of chops. Andrews knocks Melrose off the apron. Hitchman drops Andrews with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Hitchman stands on the left hand of Andrews. Hitchman tags in Melrose. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Melrose stops Andrews in his tracks. Melrose with a crossface. Melrose tags in Hitchman. Hitchman with clubbing headbutts. Hitchman slams the left leg of Andrews on the canvas. Andrews with a monkey flip. Hitchman grabs the left leg of Andrews. Andrews with two overhand chops. Andrews with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hitchman tags in Melrose. Andrews creates distance with The Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Andrews tags in Webster.

Webster with a MoonSault Pres. Webster dropkicks Hitchman. Webster is lighting up Melrose chest. Webster whips Melrose into the turnbuckles. Melrose kicks Webster in the gut. Webster sends Melrose to the apron. Webster with The SpringBoard Dropkick. Webster with a Flying Hurricanrana on the floor. Webster follows that with The Tumbleweed Senton off the apron. Webster rolls Melrose back into the ring. Webster ducks a clothesline from Hitchman. Webster dumps Hitchman on Melrose’s back. Webster kicks Hitchman out of the ring. Webster tags in Andrews. Assisted Slice Bread. Andrews with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Andrews tags in Webster. Hitchman runs interference. Melrose fights out of the electric chair position. Melrose with a Release German Suplex. Melrose with The Exploder Suplex. Melrose tags in Hitchman. Hitchman with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Hitchman hits The Reverse Senton for a two count. Hitchman goes for The Package PileDriver, but Webster lands back on his feet. Webster HeadButts Hitchman. Andrews and Melrose are tagged in.

Andrews ducks a clothesline from Melrose. Andrews with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Andrews is lighting up Hitchman’s chest. Hitchman reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Andrews connects with The Double Spinning DDT. Andrews tags in Webster. Stereo SomerSault Planchas. Webster rolls Melrose back into the ring. Webster tags in Andrews. Andrews monkey flips Melrose into a Pump Knee Strike from Webster for a two count. Webster sends Hitchman to the apron. Hitchman with a shoulder block. Hitchman back drops Webster over the top rope. Melrose clotheslines Andrews. Melrose tags in Hitchman. The Hunt are double teaming Andrews. Hitchman PowerSlams Andrews for a two count. Hitchman tags in Melrose. Webster with a Flying Crossbody Block. Melrose goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Andrews counters with The StunDog Millionaire. Andrews kicks Hitchman in the face. The referee is distracted by Hitchman. Eddie Dennis knocks Andrews off the top turnbuckle. Hitchman with an Inside Out Lariat on the floor. Melrose Spears Andrews. Melrose tags in Hitchman. The Hunt plants Andrews with The Assisted SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Hunt via Pinfall

