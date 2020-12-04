Triple H held a media call today to promote Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event and said the company is open to working with other promotions, if it’s beneficial to WWE longterm.

Alistair McGeorge of MetroUK brought up WWE’s working relationships with promotions like PROGRESS Wrestling and ICW, and in the past EVOLVE. Without naming AEW and Impact Wrestling, McGeorge asked if last night’s developments between the two promotions is something WWE or NXT may be interested in, with that type of crossover.

“You know, in what you’ve seen in the past, PROGRESS, ICW, EVOLVE, all those things, yeah, we’re open for business in a lot of ways,” Triple H responded. “And a lot of things, and a lot of everything. People’s thoughts, misperceptions [sic], their perceived knowledge of what we do, how we thinks, and all that stuff is often greatly misinterpreted, and not necessarily accurate.

“So, OK, are we open to the right business opportunities? Yeah, at any given time we’re open to things and it just depends on what they are, and if they’re beneficial to us longterm. And again, when I say longterm I’m not talking about 3 months or 6 months. Longterm… 10 years. You know… 10 years, 15 years from now. Is that beneficial? Is that meaningful? Is that longterm? That’s how we think. It’s much longer in duration, not necessarily worried about the minute-by-minutes. It’s the long duration. And so, open for business. I think you hear Vince [McMahon] say that a lot. I’ve been around him a lot to know that if it’s the right thing, and it’s meaningful to business, he’s open to anything.”

