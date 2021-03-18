WWE NXT UK Results 3/18/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

First Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Ashton Smith

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Smith applies a side headlock. Frazer whips Smith across the ring. Smith drops Frazer with a shoulder tackle. Strong lockup. Smith grabs a side headlock. Smith applies a hammerlock. Frazer with a flying mare takeover. Test Of Strength. Smith with the irish whip. Frazer crawls under Smith. Standing Switch Exchange. Smith goes for a German Suplex, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Frazer tells Smith to bring it. Frazer sweeps out the legs of Smith. Frazer with an elbow drop for a two count. Frazer with a side headlock takeover. Smith launches Frazer into the ropes. Frazer kicks Smith in the face. Frazer with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Frazer with a knife edge chop. Smith answers with a standing fireman’s carry takeover. Smith applies an arm-bar. Smith grabs a side wrist lock. Frazer breaks the grip.

Smith side steps Frazer into the turnbuckles. Smith clotheslines Frazer for a two count. Smith applies a bodyscissors hold. Frazer with a back press for a two count. Frazer with a basement dropkick. Smith launches Frazer over the top rope. Frazer with a forearm smash. Frazer goes for a SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Smith counters with The BrainBuster for a two count. Frazer is fighting from underneath. Smith goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Frazer buries his shoulder into the midsection of Smith. Frazer slips over Smith’s back. Smith denies The DDT. Frazer delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Frazer repeatedly stomps on Smith’s chest. Frazer lands The Coast to Coast for a two count. Smith avoids The Swanton Bomb. Smith hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Frazer negates The Reverse DDT. Frazer with a Spin Out Elbow Drop. Frazer connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nathan Frazer via Pinfall

– Ilja Dragunov challenges Sam Gradwell to a No Disqualification Match.

– Isla Dawn Vignette.

– Noam Dar will battle Tyler Bate at NXT UK: Prelude. The winner will get a future Heritage Cup Tournament Match.

– In Two Weeks, Pretty Deadly will put their NXT UK Tag Team Titles on the line against Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams.

Second Match: Meiko Satomura vs. Dani Luna

Satomura kicks the left hamstring of Luna. Satomura dodges The Big Boot. Satomura with a Spinning Back Kick. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luna brings Satomura down to the mat. Luna avoids the single leg pick. Strong lockup. Luna with a waist lock takedown. Luna applies a front face lock. Satomura grabs a side headlock. Satomura with a drop toe hold. Satomura grapples around Luna. Luna backs Satomura into the turnbuckles. Satmoura with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Luna signals for the test of strength. Satomura with a judo toss. Satomura with an elbow drop. Satomura applies a side headlock.

Luna with heavy bodyshots. Satomura kicks the left shoulder of Luna. Satomura unloads a flurry of mid-kicks. Satomura with the irish whip. Satomura with a running forearm smash. Satomura uppercuts Luna for a two count. Satomura applies a side headlock. Luna with a Vertical Suplex. Luna with a Fallaway Slam. Satomura denies the irish whip. Luna whips Satomura across the ring. Satomura drops Luna with a spinning back kick. Luna knocks Satomura off the top turnbuckle. Luna with The Deadlift SuperPlex off the second rope. Forearm Exchange. Luna clotheslines Satomura for a two count. Satomura denies The German Suplex. Satomura with a back heel kick. Satomura connects with The Scorpio Rising to pickup the victory.

Winner: Meiko Satomura via Pinfall

WALTER & Rampage Brown Segment

WALTER: I’m standing here in front of you as the longest reigning NXT UK Champion in history. Ever since I arrived, I dominated this brand. I went through everybody in front of me. British Strong Style, Joe Coffey, Dave Mastiff, Ilja Dragunov, the list goes on and on. But I’m still here for competition. So I’m asking you directly now, Johnny Saint, look the world over and find the next challenger for me. Find someone that is worth it to step in this ring with me.

Rampage Brown: Mr. Saint doesn’t need to search the world, looking for an opponent. He just needs to look in his own backyard. And you’re a dominant champion, but a champion that has never faced Rampage Brown. So when you’re ready, you just let me know.

Brown shoves WALTER into the canvas.

Rampage Brown: WALTER, this reign when we face comes to an end.

Third Match: Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Trent Seven For The WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Devlin side steps Seven into the turnbuckles. Seven unloads a flurry of chops. Seven whips Devlin across the ring. Devlin holds onto the ropes. Seven blocks a boot from Devlin. Seven dumps Devlin over the top rope. Seven with a blistering chop. Seven dumps Devlin chest first on the ringside barricade. Devlin with a gut punch. Devlin with a forearm smash. Seven slams Devlin’s head on the steel ring steps. Seven pulls Devlin out of the ring. Seven is lighting up Devlin’s chest. Seven rolls Devlin back into the ring. Devlin kicks Seven off the ring apron. Seven avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Seven with The Snap Dragon Suplex on the floor. Seven rolls Devlin back into the ring. Seven hooks the outside leg for a two count. Machine Gun Chops. Seven is mauling Devlin in the corner. Devlin kicks Seven in the gut. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Devlin applies a side headlock. Seven whips Devlin across the ring. Seven with a Hip Toss. Seven bodyslams Devlin. Seven with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Devlin denies The Fake Out. Devlin with The Uranage Slam. Devlin with a Standing MoonSault for a two count. Devlin kicks Seven in the back. Devlin repeatedly stomps on Seven’s chest. Devlin with a Modified Belly to Back Suplex. Devlin is choking Seven with his boot. Devlin talks smack to Seven.

Devlin applies The Ring Post Stretch. The referee admonishes Devlin. Devlin with a forearm smash. Devlin with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Devlin applies a rear chin lock. Devlin stomps on Seven’s face. Devlin scores a right jab. Devlin with a knife edge chop. Devlin whips Seven across the ring. Devlin scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Second Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Seven with forearm shivers. Devlin reverses out of the irish whip from Seven. Devlin clotheslines Seven for a two count. Devlin bodyslams Seven. Devlin with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Devlin repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Seven. Seven denies The Texas Cloverleaf. Seven with desperation chops. Seven drops Devlin with The Fake Out DDT. Devlin side steps Seven into the turnbuckles. Seven kicks Devlin in the face. Seven with a Flipping Stunner. Seven hits The Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Seven clotheslines Devlin over the top rope. Seven lands The Suicide Dive.

Seven goes for a Twisting Plancha, but Devlin ducks out of the way. Devlin applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Seven with an inside cradle for a two count. Seven with a drop toe hold. Seven applies the single leg crab. Devlin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Seven goes for The Seven Star Lariat, but Devlin counters with The HeadButt. Seven clings onto the bottom rope. Seven with combo chops. Devlin answers with Kawada Kicks. Devlin goes for The Devil Inside, but Seven lands back on his feet. Seven connects with The Seven Star Lariat for a two count. Devlin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Devlin with The Emerald Flowsion of his one. Seven has Devlin perched on the top turnbuckle. Seven with an Avalanche Dragon Suplex. Seven follows that with The Burning Hammer for a two count. Seven argues with the referee. Devlin rakes the eyes of Seven. Devlin hits The Devil Inside for a two count. Devlin is shocked. Devlin plants Seven with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Jordan Devlin via Pinfall

