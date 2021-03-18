AEW women’s division star Leyla Hirsch recently did a virtually signing for the Highspots Wrestling Network and answered a number of questions regarding her career, where Hirsch revealed that she officially signed with AEW shortly after her matchup with NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb. Highlights of that and more can be found below.

Says she actually signed with AEW back in October:

I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say any of this but, my first week on Wednesday night, I faced [Hikaru] Shida [on AEW Dark] and that was great and then there was an incident with — there was a match that was supposed to happen with the girls and it didn’t because there was an injury and then they called me and they were like, ‘Leyla, we need you to wrestle Serena Deeb.’ So me and her literally only had 20 minutes to put the match together. Went out there, did it and then when I got backstage, Kenny Omega put his arm around me and said to me, ‘I hope I’m not putting too much pressure on you’ but he was like, ‘What’s your availability? We would like for you to work here’ and then Christopher Daniels pulled me aside and gave me the contract right there and then. So surreal but my first week there, I ended up getting the contract. So, it was wild. I don’t know [why it took AEW this long to announce it]. Just timing. Yeah, just certain things but it happens, so, grateful for it.

How she hopes to one day be apart of Team Taz:

Oh yeah, my whole Twitter: ‘Team Taz, Team Taz’ and yes, one day I would love to be part of Team Taz.

On her goal to become AEW women’s champion:

I’m shooting big. My goal is the AEW Women’s Championship, you know what I mean? Even though I am new, still, I’m here for a reason at this time, so my goals are big. So, AEW Women’s Championship, and you know what the cool thing is? I’ve actually still never won a championship anywhere. So it’d be pretty sweet to say my first championship is the AEW Women’s Championship.

