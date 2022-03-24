WWE NXT UK Results 3/24/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

First Match: The A-Kid & Saxon Huxley vs. Die Familie w/Teoman

A-Kid and Charlie Dempsey will start things off. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Kid scores the ankle pick. Strong lockup. Kid with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kid applies a side headlock. Kid with a flying arm-drag. Kid pops back on his feet. Kid dropkicks Dempsey. Kid tags in Huxley. Dempsey pie faces Huxley. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dempsey drives his knee into the midsection of Huxley. Dempsey applies a hammerlock. Huxley bodyslams Dempsey. Dempsey tags in Raja. Huxley bodyslams Raja. Huxley with a corner clothesline. Huxley repeatedly runs Raja into the turnbuckles. Huxley kicks Raja in the chest. Raja avoids The Running Elbow Drop. Raja tags in Dempsey. Huxley with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Huxley with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Dempsey kicks Huxley in the face. Huxley tags in Kid. Dempsey ducks a clothesline from Kid. Kid kicks Dempsey in the face. Kid knocks Raja off the ring apron. Dempsey with The Bridging Butterfly Suplex for a two count.

Dempsey is raining down 12×6 elbows. Dempsey applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kid with a knife edge chop. Dempsey answers with a double leg takedown. Dempsey with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dempsey tags in Raja. Dempsey applies the single leg crab. Die Familie are putting the boots to Kid in the corner. Raja repeatedly stomps on Kid’s chest. Raja is choking Kid with his boot. Raja with a straight right hand. Raja is rag dolling Kid in the center of the ring. Raja with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Raja tags in Dempsey. Raja whips Kid across the ring. Raja headbutts the midsection of Kid. Dempsey with a knee lift for a two count. Dempsey applies a front face lock. Kid with a knife edge chop. Kid goes for The SuperKick, but Dempsey counters with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Dempsey applies a double wrist lock. Raja tags himself in.

Raja rocks Kid with a forearm smash. Kid dropkicks Dempsey off the apron. Kid dives over Raja. Huxley and Dempsey are tagged in. Huxley scores the elbow knockdown. Huxley with two shoulder tackles. Huxley drops Dempsey with The Big Boot. Huxley with The Kitchen Sink. Huxley whips Dempsey across the ring. Huxley with The Lou Thez Press for a two count. Huxley with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Huxley gets distracted by Raja. Dempsey attacks Huxley from behind. Dempsey goes back to the double wrist lock. Raja tags himself in. Huxley is displaying his fighting spirit. Huxley tags in Kid. Kid slaps Raja in the chest. Kid with a Headscissors Takeover/Arm-Drag Combination. Kid ducks a clothesline from Raja. Kid with a Release German Suplex. Kid tags in Huxley. Butterfly BackBreaker/Running Dropkick Combination. Huxley drops Raja with The Big Boot for a two count. Teoman knocks Kid off the top turnbuckle. Raja drives Huxley face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Raja connects with Seek and Destroy to pickup the victory.

Winner: Die Familie via Pinfall

– Xia Brookside challenges Amale to a rematch.

– Someone wrecked Kenny Williams car at the WWE UK Performance Centre.

Second Match: “Wild Boar” Mike Hitchman vs. Tyson T-Bone w/Symbiosis

Hitchman tees off on Symbiosis before the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. T-Bone backs Hitchman into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Hitchman ducks a clothesline from T-Bone. Hitchman with heavy bodyshots. Hitchman is throwing haymakers at T-Bone. Hitchman is mauling T-Bone in the corner. T-Bone with a straight right hand. Hitchman headbutts the midsection of T-Bone. Hitchman with a Senton Splash. Hitchman walks towards Eddie Dennis. T-Bone attacks Hitchman from behind. T-Bone whips Hitchman into the ringside barricade. T-Bone rolls Hitchman back into the ring. Hitchman with clubbing blows to T-Bone’s back. T-Bone blocks a boot from Hitchman. T-Bone kicks the right hamstring of Hitchman. T-Bone kicks Hitchman in the face.

T-Bone with an elbow smash. T-Bone kicks Hitchman in the back. T-Bone drives Hitchman sternum first into the turnbuckles. T-Bone with a Running Knee Strike. Dennis attacks Hitchman behind the referee’s back. T-Bone stomps on the right knee of Hitchman. T-Bone with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hitchman with heavy bodyshots. Hitchman decks T-Bone with a JawBreaker. Hitchman punches T-Bone. T-Bone catches Hitchman in mid-air. T-Bone with The Fallaway Slam. T-Bone levels Hitchman with The Body Avalanche. T-Bone toys around with Hitchman. T-Bone with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. T-Bone sends Hitchman to the corner. Hitchman side steps T-Bone into the turnbuckles. Hitchman with a Release German Suplex. Hitchman with The T-Bone Suplex. Hitchman follows that with a Corner Spear. Hitchman knocks Primate off the ring apron. Hitchman connects with The Leaping DDT to pickup the victory. After the match, Hitchman runs after Dennis.

Winner: “Wild Boar” Mike Hitchman via Pinfall

Third Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Jones

Devlin signals for the test of strength. Devlin kicks Jones in the gut. Devlin punches Jones in the back. Devlin with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Devlin with a chop/forearm combination. Devlin whips Jones across the ring. Devlin scores the elbow knockdown. Devlin drives his knee into Jones back. Devlin with a blistering chop. Devlin slams Jones head on the top turnbuckle pad. Devlin with a straight right hand. Devlin kicks Jones in the gut. Jones unloads two knife edge chops. Jones repeatedly stomps on Devlin’s chest. Devlin with a toe kick. Devlin with a knee lift. Devlin follows that with forearm shivers.

Jones chops Devlin in the chest. Jones uppercuts Devlin. Devlin applies a side headlock. Jones whips Devlin across the ring. Jones drops down on the canvas. Devlin ducks a clothesline from Jones. Devlin leapfrogs over Jones. Devlin drops down on the canvas. Devlin drops Jones with The Kitchen Sink. Devlin hyperextends the left shoulder of Jones. Devlin with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Jones with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. Devlin slaps Jones in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Jones applies a hammerlock. Jones with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jones with a Rising Knee Strike. Jones hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Jones applies a rear chin lock. Jones rolls Devlin over for a two count. Devlin side steps Jones into the turnbuckles. Devlin drops Jones with The Slingshot Cutter. Devlin connects with The BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordan Devlin via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Isla Dawn For The WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship

Dawn pie faces Satomura after the bell rings. Satomura with forest mshivers. Satomura repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Dawn. Satomura backs Dawn into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dawn applies The Sleeper Hold in the ropes. Dawn punches Satomura in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Dawn uppercuts the back of Satomura. Satomura dodges The PK. Dawn denies The Ankle Lock. Satomura blocks The Pump Kick. Satomura uppercuts Dawn. Satomura with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Satomura kicks Dawn in the face. Satomura with two elbow drops for a two count. Dawn drives Satomura back first into the turnbuckles. Satomura turns Dawn over. Satomura with The Roundhouse Kick. Dawn side steps Satomura into the turnbuckles. Dawn with a forearm smash. Dawn slams Satomura’s head on the top rope.

Dawn drags Satomura out of the ring. Dawn stomps on Satomura’s chest. Dawn whips Satomura into the ringside barricade. Dawn with a Rising Knee Strike. Dawn rolls Satomura back into the ring. Dawn hooks the inside leg for a two count. Dawn with the elbow drop. Dawn hammers down on the back of Satomura’s neck. Dawn applies a rear chin lock. Satomura gets back to a vertical base. Dawn drops Satomura with a Pump Knee Strike. Satomura drops down on the canvas. Dawn stomps on Satomura’s back. Dawn drives her knee into Satomura’s rib. Dawn with a Running Meteora for a two count. Satomura denies The Back Drop Driver. Forearm Exchange.

Satomura with two knee lifts. Second Forearm Exchange. Satomura scores the forearm knockdown. Dawn answers with Two Pump Kicks. Dawn whips Satomura across the ring. Satomura with a Spin Kick. Satomura with The Roundhouse Kick. Satomura follows that with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Satomura with The Mid-Kick. Satomura goes for The Frog Splash, but Dawn gets her knees up in the air. Dawn with a Running Dropkick. Dawn hits The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Dawn continues to attack the back of Satomura. Satomura has Dawn perched on the top turnbuckle. Satomura and Dawn are trading back and forth shots. Dawn dives over Satomura. Satomura with The Pele Kick. Satomura with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Satomura with a Spinning Back Kick. Satomura drops Dawn with The DDT. Dawn denies The Scorpio Rising. Satomura fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Satomura connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory. After the match, Dawn walks away with the NXT UK Women’s Title to close the show.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura via Pinfall

