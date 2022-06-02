WWE NXT UK Results 6/2/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

First Match: Von Wagner vs. Sam Gradwell

Wagner pie faces Gradwell. Gradwell ducks a clothesline from Wagner. Gradwell is throwing haymakers at Wagner. Wagner drives his knee into the midsection of Gradwell. Wagner goes for a Bodyslam, but Gradwell lands back on his feet. Gradwell kicks Wagner in the gut. Gradwell with two haymakers. Wagner launches Gradwell across the ring. Wagner with a straight right hand. Wagner stomps on Gradwell’s back and chest. Wagner with clubbing blows to Gradwell’s chest. Wagner with a HeadButt/Elbow Drop Combination. Gradwell with a forearm smash. Wagner answers with a knee lift into the midsection of Gradwell. Wagner sends Gradwell to the corner. Wagner with The Fallaway Slam. Gradwell with heavy bodyshots. Wagner reverses out of the irish whip from Gradwell. Wagner scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Wagner applies the chin bar. Wagner punches Gradwell in the back. Wagner with the irish whip.

Gradwell decks Wagner with a back elbow smash. Gradwell ducks a clothesline from Wagner. Gradwell with two forearm smashes. Wagner whips Gradwell across the ring. Wagner applies The Bear Hug. Gradwell breaks free from the hold. Wagner denies The Sunset Flip. Wagner is raining down haymakers. Wagner goes back to The Bear Hug. Gradwell with desperation haymakers. Wagner sends Gradwell into the ropes. Gradwell dodges The Big Boot. Gradwell with a chop/haymaker combination. Gradwell denies The Chokeslam. Gradwell with The Rolling Elbow. Gradwell ducks a clothesline from Wagner. Gradwell with two flying forearm smashes. Gradwell bodyslams Wagner for a two count. Wagner denies The Butterfly Suplex. Gradwell with another forearm smash. Wagner responds with The Flatliner for a two count. Gradwell slaps Wagner in the face. Wagner with a short-arm clothesline. Wagner goes for The Running Press Toss, but Gradwell lands back on his feet. Gradwell applies The Sleeper Hold. Wagner connects with The Modified Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Von Wagner via Pinfall

– Amale challenges Xia Brookside to a one-on-one match.

– Emilia McKenzie apologies to Meiko Satomura for losing to Lash Legend last week.

– Noam Dar & Sha Samuels Vignette.

Second Match: Stevie Turner vs. Angel Hayze

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hayze with a deep arm-drag. Turner with a Running Boot. Turner repeatedly stomps on Hayze’s chest. Turner punches Hayze in the back. Turner applies a wrist lock. Turner sends Hayze to the corner. Hayze dives over Turner. Hayze dodges The Running Boot. Hayze rolls Turner over for a one count. Hayze with a Spinning Back Kick. Hayze with a running dropkick for a two count. Hayze applies a front face lock. Turner tugs on Hayze’s hair. Turner scores a right jab. Turner pie faces Hayze.

Turner with a running knee lift for a two count. Turner toys around with Hayze. Turner delivers another Running Boot. Turner with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Turner applies a rear chin lock. Hayze with heavy bodyshots. Hayze with a forearm smash. Hayze avoids The SpringBoard Flatliner. Hayze decks Turner with a JawBreaker. Hayze ducks a clothesline from Turner. Hayze delivers her combination offense. Hayze with a flying forearm smash. Hayze with a leaping back elbow smash. Hayze follows that with The SlingBlade for a two count. Turner nails Hayze with The Pump Kick. Turner connects with The Mass Effect to pickup the victory.

Winner: Stevie Turner via Pinfall

Vowing to outwork everyone no matter the time zone, @ivynile_wwe is ready for a fight with #NXTUK Women’s Champion @satomurameiko. pic.twitter.com/wk7Dvk7W0D — NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 2, 2022

Third Match: Moustache Mountain (c) vs. Die Familie vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Tyler Bate, Teoman and Oliver Carter will start things off. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Bate applies a wrist lock. Carter grabs a side headlock. Bate transitions into a cravate. Teoman brings Bate down to the mat. Rollup Exchange. Bate goes for The Tyler Driver #97, but Teoman gets in the way. Leg Sweep Exchange. Teoman dodges The Pump Kick. Carter avoids The Sliding Forearm. Teoman nearly runs into Bop and Bang. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center. Teoman kicks Carter in the gut. Teoman with a forearm smash. Teoman applies a side headlock. Assisted Shoulder Tackle to Carter. Double Drop Down. Double Leapfrog. Double Hip Toss to Teoman. Assisted Corkscrew Senton. Teoman regroups on the outside. Bate blocks a boot from Carter. Bate kicks Carter in the gut. Bate uppercuts Carter. Bate tags in Seven. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Corkscrew Senton for a one count. Carter reverses out of the irish whip from Seven. Carter with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Carter with a deep arm-drag. Seven responds with a Hip Toss. Seven bodyslams Teoman. Seven with a Running Leg Drop. Teoman tags in Raja.

Carter drops Seven with a Leg Lariat. Carter blocks a boot from Raja. Carter clotheslines Raja. Carter tags in Smith. Smith sends Raja face first into Carter’s boots. Smith with a running shoulder tackle. Chop/Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Seven is lighting up Raja’s chest. Seven with The DDT. Smith reverses out of the irish whip from Seven. Smith Powerslams Seven. Smith whips Seven across the ring. Die Familie gets Seven and Smith tied up in the ring skirt. Die Famiie gangs up on Seven and Smith. Raja rolls Smith back into the ring. Teoman drives Seven back first into the ringside barricade. Raja repeatedly stomps on Smith’s chest. Raja knocks Bate and Carter off the ring apron. Raja tags in Teoman. Teoman with a BackBreaker. Raja with The Sky High. Teoman hooks the outside leg for a two count. Teoman kicks Seven in the gut. Teoman with a liver shot. Teoman tags in Raja. Die Familie is mauling Seven in the corner. Raja with a corner clothesline. Teoman with The Rolling Elbow. Raja hooks the outside leg for a two count. Raja hammers down on the back of Seven’s neck. Raja repeatedly stomps on Seven’s chest. Raja tags in Teoman. Seven is displaying his fighting spirit. Teoman sweeps out the legs of Seven. Teoman with a basement dropkick. Raja with a Vertical Suplex. Teoman hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Teoman knocks Smith off the apron. Seven with clubbing blows to Teoman’s back. Seven with a knife edge chop. Seven rocks Raja with a forearm smash. Seven with a blistering chop. Teoman stops Seven in his tracks. Seven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Seven tags in Bate. Bate scores two forearm knockdowns. Bate with rapid fire haymakers. Bate with The Hurricanrana. Bate with a Running Uppercut. Teoman blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate kicks Smith in the face. Bate with a Diving Uppercut. Bate with The Exploder Suplex. Bate pops back on his feet. Bate with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Bate avoids The Flying Arm-Bar. Teoman with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Bate with The Rolling Capo Kick. Smith with a double clothesline. Smith tags in Carter. Carter with The SpringBoard Double Dropkick. Carter with a Spinning Wheel Kick to Teoman. Carter blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Carter answers with The Leaping FrankenSteiner. Carter with The Scissors Kick. Carter with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Carter follows that with The PK. Carter tags in Smith. Assisted MoonSault for a two count. Carter delivers his combination offense. Raja with The Spinning Side Slam. Seven with The Back Fist. Seven with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Smith ducks a clothesline from Seven. Smith HeadButts Seven. Smith with a short-arm lariat. Smith puts Seven on the top turnbuckle. Smith goes for The SuperPlex, but Bate gets in the way.

Standing Switch Exchange. Smith whips Bate across the ring. Bate ducks a clothesline from Smith. Bate with The Handspring Lariat. Bate with a Spinning Back Kick to Teoman. Teoman dodges The Handspring Lariat. Bate goes for The Airplane Spin, but Teoman counters with The CrossFace. Carter with The SpringBoard MoonSault. Carter lands The SomerSault Plancha. Seven hits The Avalanche Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Smith denies The Seven Star Lariat. Raja drops Smith with The BackStabber. Seven SuperKicks Raja. Carter with a leaping forearm smash. Seven answers with The Spinning Back Fist. Seven denies The Uranage Slam. Seven blocks The Pump Kick. Cater with The Rolling Capo Kick. Seven swats Carter out of mid-air with The Spinning Back Fist. Flying Double Foot Stomp/Burning Hammer Combination. Teoman responds with The Sliding Forearm for a two count. Teoman is displaying his frustration. Raja grabs one of the NXT UK Tag Title Belts. Teoman launches Bate over the top rope. Carter tags in Smith. Smith avoids the belt shot. Smith clotheslines Teoman over the top rope. Seven connects with The Seven Star Lariat for a two count. Seven stops the referee in his tracks. Bate snatches the belt out of Seven’s hands. Carter lands The Suicide Dive. Smith rolls Seven over to pickup the victory. After the match, Seven starts arguing with Bate. Seven walks out on Bate as the show goes off air.

Winner: New WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter via Pinfall

