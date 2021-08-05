WWE NXT UK Results 8/5/21

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Blair Davenport vs. Xia Brookside

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Davenport backs Brookside into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Brookside with a deep arm-drag. Brookside applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Davenport stomps on the left shoulder of Brookside. Davenport works on the left wrist of Brookside. Brookside with a knee lift. Brookside with a Headscissors Takeover. Brookside rolls Davenport over for a two count. Brookside dropkicks Davenport. Brookside with a monkey flip. Davenport launches Brookside over the top rope. Davenport rocks Brookside with a forearm smash. Davenport dropkicks Brookside off the ring apron. Davenport whips Brookside into the ringside barricade. Davenport rolls Brookside back into the ring.

Davenport punches Brookside in the back. Davenport applies an arm-bar. Brookside and Davenport are trading back and forth shots. Brookside ducks a clothesline from Davenport. Brookside with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Brookside with two diving clotheslines. Brookside follows that with The ShotGun Meteora. Brookside drops Davenport with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Brookside punches Davenport in the back. Davenport with forearm shivers. Davenport with the irish whip. Brookside crawls under Davenport. Davenport with a Roundhouse Kick. Davenport delivers The Missile Dropkick. Davenport nails Brookside with The V-Trigger. Davenport connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory. After the match, Davenport plants Brookside with The Michinoku Driver.

Winner: Blair Davenport via Pinfall

– Isla Dawn Vignette.

– Aoife Valkyrie.

– Next week on NXT UK, Nina Samuels will battle Amale. Plus, Wolfgang will take on Flash Morgan Webster.

Second Match: Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz vs. Danny Jones & Josh Morrell

Jack Starz and Danny Jones will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Starz with a drop toe hold. Starz applies a front face lock. Starz transitions into the cravate. Jones grabs a side headlock. Jones with a side headlock takeover. Starz answers with the headscissors escape. Starz applies a side headlock. Jones whips Starz across the ring. Starz runs into Jones. Shoulder Block Exchange. Starz drops Jones with a shoulder tackle. Jones drops down on the canvas. Jones goes for a dropkick, but Starz holds onto the ropes. Starz with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Starz with a deep arm-drag. Starz applies a wrist lock. Starz tags in Mastiff. Jones decks Mastiff with a JawBreaker. Jones tags in Morrell.

Morrell dropkicks Mastiff. Morrell with a forearm smash. Mastiff reverses out of the irish whip from Morrell. Morrell dives over Mastiff. Morrell with another forearm smash. Mastiff answers with a Suplex Toss over the top rope. Mastiff rolls Morrell back into the ring. Mastiff slams Morrell’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mastiff tags in Starz. Double Irish Whip. Double Back Body Drop for a two count. Starz goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Morrell counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Morrell drives his knee into the midsection of Starz. Morrell tags in Jones. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Jones applies a hammerlock. Jones with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Jones repeatedly whips Starz into the turnbuckles. Jones drops Starz with The Big Boot. Jones with a Rising Knee Strike. Jones tags in Morrell. Double Irish Whip. Morrell dropkicks Starz for a two count. Morrell applies a key lock. Starz is displaying his fighting spirit. Morrell bodyslams Starz. Morrell drags Starz to the corner. Morrell goes for The Split Legged Tornillo, but Starz ducks out of the way. Starz with two uppercuts. Starz with The Release Northern Lights Suplex. Starz tags in Mastiff. Mastiff scores the elbow knockdown. Tip Up by Mastiff. Mastiff with a running clothesline. Starz tags himself in. Mastiff with a Roll Through German Suplex. Starz gets Morrell tied up in the tree of woe. Starz with a Diving HeadButt. Starz knocks Jones off the ring apron. Starz tags in Mastiff. Mastiff connects with Into The Void to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz via Pinfall

Third Match: Jordan Devlin vs. The A-Kid In A 30 Minute Iron Man Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Test Of Strength. Strong lockup. Devlin with a waist lock takedown. Kid applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kid slings Devlin across the ring. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Kid with a wrist lock takedown. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Kid dropkicks Devlin to the floor. Devlin regroups on the outside. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid with a side headlock takeover. Devlin answers with the headscissors escape. Kid pops back on his feet. Devlin is trying to kick the right knee of Kid. Chain grappling exchange. Kid goes for The Omoplata, but Devlin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Test Of Strength. Devlin has the leverage advantage. Kid dives over Devlin. Devlin applies The Stretch Plum. Devlin puts Kids shoulders to the mat for a two count. Kid applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Devlin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Devlin exits the ring. Kid kicks the left knee of Devlin. Devlin applies a wrist lock. Devlin drives his knee into the midsection of Kid. Devlin rocks Kid with a forearm smash. Devlin applies a front face lock. Devlin transitions into a hammerlock. Devlin goes into the lateral press for a two count. Devlin slaps Kid in the chest. Devlin applies the headscissors neck lock. Kid grapevines the legs of Devlin. Kid applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Devlin falls on top of Kid for a two count. Devlin with a side headlock takeover. Kid with a deep arm-drag. Kid dropkicks Devlin for a two count. Kid goes back to the front face lock. Kid with the lateral press for a two count. Kid is keeping Devlin grounded. Devlin backs Kid into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Devlin slaps Kid in the face. Third Wrist Lock Exchange. Kid with a side headlock takeover. Devlin whips Kid across the ring. Devlin punches Kid in the back. Devlin gets Kid’s right leg tied up in the ropes.

Devlin stomps on the right knee of Kid. Devlin repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Kid. Devlin makes Kid tap out to The Irish Cloverleaf. Devlin is up 1-0. Devlin with clubbing blows to Kid’s back. Kid answers with forearm shivers. Kid blasts Devlin with a knife edge chop. Devlin bodyslams Kid for a two count. Devlin delivers the chop block. Devlin kicks out the legs of Kid. Devlin slams the right knee of Kid on the canvas. Kid avoids the chop block. Kid floats over into The Sleeper Hold. Devlin puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Devlin repeatedly slams Kid’s legs on the ring apron. Devlin wraps the right leg of Kid around the steel ring post. Devlin applies The Ring Post Figure Four Leg Lock. Devlin with a Knee Crusher. Devlin applies The Boston Crab. Kid grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Devlin toys around with Kid. Forearm Exchange. German Suplex Exchange. Kid goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Devlin holds onto the ropes. Devlin with a Vertical Suplex to the floor. Devlin gets back in the ring at the count of nine.

Devlin denies The Omoplata. Devlin kicks Kid in the face. Devlin goes for The Slingshot Cutter, but Kid counters with The Sleeper Hold. Kid hits The PK for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Kid goes into the cover for a two count. Kid applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kid makes Devlin tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Devlin regains his composure on the outside. Kid runs after Devlin. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid backs Devlin into the ropes. Kid blocks a boot from Devlin. Kid back drops Devlin over the top rope. Kid with a Running Enzuigiri. Kid ducks a clothesline from Devlin. Kid with a chop/forearm combination. Kid whips Devlin out of the ring. Devlin grabs a steel chair. Kid SuperKicks Devlin. Kid rolls Devlin back into the ring. Kid with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Kid denies The Irish Cloverleaf. Devlin goes for a PowerBomb, but Kid counters with The Hurricanrana. Kid blasts Devlin with The PK for a two count. Devlin uses the ropes to his advantage. Kid kicks Devlin in the face. Kid kicks Devlin out of the ring.

Third Forearm Exchange. Shadow Boxing Display. Devlin HeadButts Kid for a two count. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Devlin with a Rising Knee Strike. Kid answers with a Mid-Kick. Kid rams his boot across Devlin’s face. Devlin attacks the midsection of Kid. Devlin scores the right jab. Kid with an up kick. Devlin uses the ring skirt to trip Kid. Devlin hits The Devil Inside on the floor. Kid gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Devlin with a Running Boot. Devlin goes for The Devil Inside, but Kid counters with The Canadian Destroyer. Kid connects with The Leg Lariat for a two count. Kid applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kid makes Devlin verbally submit to The Omoplata. Devlin with a double leg takedown. Devlin with a jackknife cover for a two count. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Devlin goes into the cover for a two count. Devlin rolls Kid over for a one count. Devlin negates The Omplata. Kid with a downward strike. Kid kicks Devlin in the face. Devlin responds with a diving haymaker for a two count. Devlin with two palm strikes. Sixth Forearm Exchange. Devlin goes for the lateral press, but time expired.

Winner: The A-Kid (2-1) via Submission

Checkout Episode 269 of The Hoots Podcast