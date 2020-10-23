Below is an extended preview for next week’s WWE NXT UK Title match between #1 contender Ilja Dragunov and champion WALTER.

This week’s show closed with a contract signing for the match, which broke out in a brawl after WALTER slapped Dragunov. The fight ended after they crashed through a ringside barrier together. Dragunov grabbed the NXT UK Title belt and tossed it at WALTER as the show went off the air.

Dragunov became the #1 contender after winning a 20-man Battle Royal that aired back in April before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the brand down for several months. WALTER has been champion since defeating Pete Dunne at the NXT “Takeover: New York” event on April 5, 2019.

Dragunov tweeted on the match and wrote, “A battle worth living for. #UNBESIEGBAR”

You can see more of Dragunov’s related tweets below, along with a photo WALTER tweeted of the two together in Germany back in 2015.

You can hit me until your hand breaks.

I wont stay down.

Pain defines the price.#UNBESIEGBAR https://t.co/DHtRNRc0jc — (@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR) October 23, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.