The Triple Threat for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Vengeance Day is being changed.

WWE previously announced that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would defend the titles in a Triple Threat, against Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus plus Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. That match has been changed.

Next Tuesday’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT will feature The New Day Tag Team Invitational, with the winners advancing to Vengeance Day as the fourth and final team in the Fatal 4 Way.

The three teams announced for next Tuesday’s Invitational are Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid of The Dyad, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, plus Chase U’s Duke Hudson and Andre Chase. The winners will join The New Day, Gallus and Pretty Deadly at Vengeance Day to compete for the titles.

The 2023 NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the updated card, along with related clips from this week’s NXT:

Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title

Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Dijak vs. Wes Lee (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Dyad or Edris Enofe and Malik Blade or Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day (c)

Fourth spot will be determined via The New Day Tag Team Invitational Triple Threat on 1/31.

2 of 3 Falls Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews

NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT We find out who joins the NXT Tag Team Title Match at NXT #VengeanceDay 👀 pic.twitter.com/GOyE1ALy2e — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 25, 2023

