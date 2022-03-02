Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 551,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 9.96% from last week’s 612,000 viewers for the post-Vengeance Day episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 8.33% from last week’s 0.12 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 165,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 7.14% from the 154,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #70 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #43 ranking.

NXT ranked #88 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #65 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT episode tied with the January 13, 2021 episode as the least-watched episode on the USA Network. The March 18, 2020 episode only drew 542,000 viewers on USA, but that was the week after the show switched to no fans in the crowd, and was mostly a clips show. However, this week’s key demo rating is tied with the February 1 episode as the third-best in the key demo this year. This week’s viewership was down 9.96% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 8.33% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 20.4% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 35% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

Coverage of President Biden’s State of the Union Address dominated cable on Tuesday night. SOTU coverage on CNN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.17 rating, drawing 4.830 million viewers. SOTU coverage on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.206 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.97 key demo rating.

Coverage of President Biden’s State of the Union Address also dominated network TV last night. SOTU coverage on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.302 million viewers. SOTU coverage on ABC also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.09 rating.

This week’s live NXT featured a full line-up advertised ahead of time – Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Tommaso Ciampa and NXT Champion Bron Breakker as the opener, Solo Sikoa vs. Gunther, Harland vs. Draco Anthony, Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match, Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz in a Dusty Classic match, plus NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defending against Pete Dunne, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

