The WWE NXT Worlds Collide Premium Live Event will air live today from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL as the worlds of NXT 2.0 and NXT UK collide

Worlds Collide will begin at 3:30pm ET with the thirty-minute Kickoff pre-show, featuring McKenzie Mitchell and Sam Roberts on the panel. NXT UK commentator Andy Shepard will also make a special guest appearance. The main card will then begin at 4pm ET. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning with the Kickoff.

Below is the current Worlds Collide card for later today:

Champion vs. Champion Title Unification Match

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate

Triple Threat Title Unification Match

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Blair Davenport vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura

Fatal 4 Way Title Unification Elimination Match

NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

NXT North American Title Match

Ricochet vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on NXT Worlds Collide and be sure to join us for live coverage at 3:30pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.