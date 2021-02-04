WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross remains destined for a spot on the main roster.

It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Kross is being fast-tracked for a main roster spot. Kross is being groomed for a main roster spot as officials can’t wait to get him on RAW or SmackDown.

There’s no word yet on when Kross will end up on RAW or SmackDown, but it was noted that he has to “get through” his NXT run, which he’s on the way through. WWE officials have wanted to fast-track Kross since before he got hurt as NXT Champion last year.

Kross is currently feuding with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. He also had a segment with WWE Hall of Famer Edge on last night’s NXT show, teasing a potential match between the two in the future.

Stay tuned for more on Kross’ WWE future.

