WWE and The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (NMOHMF) have announced a multi-year partnership.

The partnership will see WWE held the museum tell the heroic stories of the recipients of the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor in combat. WWE will also support the overall mission to build the Medal of Honor museum in Arlington, Texas, and a monument in Washington, DC. Groundbreaking on the museum is expected in early 2022.

The partnership kicked off on Wednesday at the WrestleMania 38 Ticket On-Sale Party at AT&T Stadium in Dallas/Arlington as Medal of Honor recipient and NMOHMF board member Major General Pat Brady was honored by WWE, specifically by The Undertaker and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon.

WWE donated $1 to NMOHMF for every WrestleMania 38 souvenir ticket sold at last night’s party.

WWE will also feature their partnership with NMOHMF on company programming, including Sunday’s WWE Tribute to The Troops that airs on FOX. The Troops Tribute will feature a spotlight on legendary Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams, the last living recipient from World War II.

“On behalf of WWE, we are honored to partner with the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation and help shine a spotlight on these incredible heroes,” said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. “The museum will leave a lasting legacy not only in the Dallas and Arlington communities, but across the entire country.”

“The great patriots and amazing entertainers of WWE will be tremendous partners in making the NMOHM a reality,” said Maj. Gen. Brady. “Together, our organizations can teach the nation about the importance of service and sacrifice in a new and entertaining way, inspiring young Americans to give back to the country that has given us all so much.”

“We are thrilled to partner with WWE and their incredible roster of talent. WWE has long been committed to our nation’s military veterans, and through this partnership with NMOHMF, will help unify the country around this important project aimed at giving all those who served the recognition they deserve,” said NMOHMF Chairman of the Board Charlotte Jones.

