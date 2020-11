WWE has released a new playlist of some of the funniest moments in the career of the legendary Undertaker. The list includes the Deadman laughing side-by-side with Brock Lesnar, partnering up with Kurt Angle to form the American Dream Team, Kane asking him how his week was and more.

WWE has also released the latest edition of their “Canvas 2 Canvas” series, this time featuring artist Rob Schamberger’s stunning portrait of current Universal champion, Roman Reigns. Check it out below.