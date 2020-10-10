WWE released a new post on their company Instagram page asking fans whether Raw or SmackDown had the better draft. Big names like Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and the New Day ended up switching brands, while the top company champions Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre remained on their original programs. Check it out below.

Former NXT tag champion Chad Gable took to Twitter to praise the work of Heavy Machinery, who was unfortunately one of the tag teams that were drafted to separate brands after the draft. He writes, “Two of the very best human beings I have the privilege of calling my friends. Everything comes back around. Trust me on this one.”

