WWE RAW Roulette is likely returning soon.

We’ve noted how WWE is considering more themed shows for late 2021 and early 2022, and that specials like Old School RAW, King of the Ring and Viewer’s Choice are likely to return.

In an update, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reports that RAW Roulette is more than likely to happen in 2021. He also noted that King of the Ring is expected for this year.

The first-ever RAW Roulette show was held on October 7, 2002 in Las Vegas. Since there have been 5 other RAW Roulette specials, with the last one taking place on January 28, 2013, also in Vegas. RAW Roulette features matches where the stipulations are decided by the spin of a wheel.

As noted earlier at this link, the return of King of the Ring was teased by Adam Pearce, King Baron Corbin and Xavier Woods.

Stay tuned for more. You can click here for an interesting new report on unique WWE show ideas that were recently pitched.

