WWE has created new banners to reflect the top stars for RAW and SmackDown coming out of the WWE Draft.

The RAW banner now highlights WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss.

The new SmackDown banner features WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Seth Rollins, Otis, and Sasha Banks.

You can see the new headers below:

The new banner for Raw pic.twitter.com/lZOK9wAeND — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 15, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.