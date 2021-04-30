WWE posted the following “Tale of the Tape” for the SmackDown on FOX main event between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. Per the stipulation, Bryan will be banned from SmackDown if he loses.

As noted, SmackDown will also feature a WrestleMania 37 rematch with Big E challenging WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews. Stay tuned for updates and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.