Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Akam and Rezar of Authors Of Pain revealed some plans slated for them prior to Rezar’s injury

While with WWE, they were former NXT and Raw Tag Team Champions as well as winners of the 2016 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Once Rezar got injured in 2020, those plans were dropped and they later departed.

“Our hearts are still in wrestling. Coming back in this way, we love it a lot. But of course, if everything would have gone well with WWE, we saw ourselves still wrestling for WWE, right? I came back after hurting my bicep. I rehabbed it in three and a half months, like in 14 weeks. it was a double incision, bicep repair. Usually, that’s eight months of rehab. I did it in three and a half months. I went back actually to the WWE office and I told them, ‘I’m ready to go again.’ They said no. I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m just gonna say it here, we shook hands on something really big, and they want didn’t want to follow it up anymore after I got hurt and the pandemic started. So that’s also one of the reasons why me and Sunny said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go home,’ right? We decided to get on we’re gonna go home and do our things, man. Because we’re people that if you make a promise, and you shake hands, you have to act on it, or you have to f**king cover promises. Once we feel like somebody doesn’t do that, we cut you off right away. That’s how we are.”

