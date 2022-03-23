AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that top superstar Adam Cole will go one-on-one with Jay Lethal on tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite on TBS.

In a 1-on-1 battle between 2 of the best wrestlers on the planet, #3 ranked @TheLethalJay (7-1 @AEW record) will take on #4 ranked @AdamColePro (6-1 #AEW record) tomorrow night LIVE on Wednesday Night Dynamite! Jay Lethal vs. Adam Cole#AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/JM0BSzCWHv — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 23, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TOMORROW’S DYNAMITE

* CM Punk makes his first appearance since defeating MJF at Revolution

* Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal

* Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. The Varsity Blonds

* MJF speaks for the first time since costing Wardlow the TNT Title

* Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys, Sting and Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Team Match