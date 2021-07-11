WWE Network News is reporting that the Broken Skull Sessions episode featuring Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will no longer be premiering later this evening on Peacock. This marks the third time in as many weeks that WWE has stopped new content from airing on the eve of its premiere joining the WWE Untold on the Nexus and the WWE Icons episode on Lex Luger.

As of this writing there has been no confirmed reason as to why WWE decided to delay the airing of Nash’s episode, which was set to cap off the company’s NWO week that already saw X-Pac appear on the Bump as well as a Best Of NWO show.

We’ll keep you updated.