Tonight’s WWE RAW from Memphis is scheduled to open up with an in-ring segment featuring Seth Rollins, according to Fightful Select. There is no word on what this segment will build to, or what match Rollins is scheduled for.

There had been some speculation on RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan opening the show, and that may still be the opening match, but current plans call for Rollins to kick the broadcast off.

We noted earlier how WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is scheduled to defend via Open Challenge. Word from backstage is that Robert Roode will get the title shot.

Regarding tonight’s main event, WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in the non-title Steel Cage match was scheduled to close the show, as of 4pm ET. This has been expected since the match was announced this past Friday.

On a related note, current plans for tonight’s pre-RAW tapings for Thursday’s WWE Main Event on Hulu are Tamina Snuka vs. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, with the title on the line, plus tag team action with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the announced line-up:

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defends against Liv Morgan

* WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title Steel Cage match

* The Miz welcomes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to MizTV

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends in an Open Challenge

