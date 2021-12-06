Liv Morgan appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to talk about mentioning her friends during her Raw promo last week with Becky Lynch ahead of their title match on tonight’s Raw.

WWE ended up editing out the controversial line in the Hulu and social media versions about her friends getting released by WWE to make room for Lynch’s big contract.

“Was it hard for me to say what I said? No. Because Becky has brought up my friends. She’s brought up my friends not being here. And after my segment, I got texted from my friends saying how proud they were and how amazing they thought it was. So I don’t think there were any hard feelings. I know I’m kind of addressing something that may feel like an elephant in the room or maybe taboo, but these are things that are happening. And I don’t think I said anything wrong. Do you think I said something wrong?” Liv continued, “Everyone’s allowed to feel what they feel and everyone’s allowed to react the way they react. There was not one intention in my mind to offend anyone or to make light of any situation. It was just to address the reality of the situation. Yeah, I felt like she needed to hear it.”

H/T to SportsKeeda for the transcription