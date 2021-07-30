RAW Tag Team Champion Omos vs. Riddle has been announced for Monday’s WWE RAW.

This will be just Omos’ second singles match on the main roster. He defeated Erik back on the July 12 RAW show.

This match comes after Riddle lost to John Morrison on this week’s RAW, and was then attacked by Omos’ partner AJ Styles, after the match as Omos watched.

There have been rumors on Riddle and Randy Orton challenging Omos and AJ, perhaps at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 21 in Las Vegas. Orton has been away from RAW for a month now, but it was reported that WWE officials hoped he might be back in action in time for RAW in Chicago, which is this coming Monday.

This has not been confirmed, but Monday’s RAW match between Omos and Riddle could be where Orton returns to set up the SummerSlam title match.

The dark main event currently advertised by the arena for Monday is Orton, Riddle and Drew McIntyre vs. Omos, AJ and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Orton has been advertised to appear before now, and has not, but reports have said that WWE hoped he would be back for next week’s show.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the Allstate Arena near Chicago:

* RAW Tag Team Champion Omos vs. Riddle

* RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair in a non-title match

* WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is advertised to appear to resume the SummerSlam feud against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

* Randy Orton is advertised to appear

