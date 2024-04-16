Who was behind the matches and segments that aired on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw?
Let’s find out!
PWInsider Elite is reporting that the following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired live on Monday, April 15, 2024 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 4/15/2024* TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) produced the opening promo segment with Rhea Ripley.
* Christopher Joseph Park (Abyss) produced the Sheamus vs. Ivar opening match.
* Petey Williams produced the DIY vs. New Day vs. Creed Brothers tag-team title eliminator bout.
* Ken Dykstra produced the Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile women’s tag-team match.
* Adam Pearce produced the Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio bout.
* TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) produced the Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance women’s tag-team bout.
* Bobby Roode produced the Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso in-ring promo segment and subsequent Uso vs. Finn Balor match.
* Jason Jordan and Shawn Daivari both produced the WWE Intercontinental Championship main event between Sami Zayn and Chad Gable.