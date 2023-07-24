The Road to SummerSlam will continue as tonight’s WWE RAW airs live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

RAW will be headlined by a SummerSlam contract signing for Finn Balor vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Logan Paul will also return to the show to confront Ricochet to build to their SummerSlam match.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed

* Cody Rhodes will respond to Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam jab and recent attack

* Drew McIntyre faces off with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* Logan Paul returns to confront Ricochet

* Becky Lynch wrestles Zoey Stark to get a match with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* SummerSlam contract signing for Finn Balor vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.