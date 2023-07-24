GUNTHER discusses Imperium.

The Ring General and current I.C. Champion spoke about his faction during a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, where he addressed the potential dissension that is happening in the group and why he they have always been about one thing, results.

Well, that’s to be determined, I guess, how things go. Especially us in Imperium, everybody in there wants to be the absolute elite and wants to be at the absolute top. Sometimes, when you fail to deliver that, there are consequences for that, and it’s on you to make up again for that situation. So far, this hasn’t happened. We haven’t Gio in action since then. But that’s the situation right now. It’s not about personal or any other emotional stuff. It’s about the performance in the ring. It’s about the results. When the results are positive, the relationship is positive, and when they are negative, then everything else is negative as well.

Later, GUNTHER was asked about adding a female member to Imperium. While he is okay with keeping the group small he does mention IYO Sky or Charlotte Flair as possible candidates.

We get asked often if we want additional members or something. I think no, we’re good how we are. But I think if we have to choose someone, I think it would either be IYO or Charlotte, I would think.

