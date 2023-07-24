This week’s edition of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now available online and features a ton of behind-the-scenes action from last Wednesday’s Blood & Guts matchup.

If you missed it, The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, Adam Page, Kota Ibushi) bested the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita) in the annual cage match, which finally put an end to their months long feud.

Check out episode 356: Blood & Guts below.